As the DeForest Village Board considered authorizing the publication of the 2023 budget, much of the discussion centered around employee benefits, particularly a proposed paid parental and caregiver leave policy.
A public hearing on the village’s proposed $8.7 million budget was set for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., after the board's discussion. It includes adjustments as recommended by the board at its Oct. 18 meeting.
The budget calls for a 2% increase in taxes, but due to a 16.69% increase in property values, the mill rate has dropped to $6.29 per $1,000, a decrease from $6.89 last year.
A home valued 362,000 in 2021 could see its value has increased to $404,782, according to Herwig. If so, the property tax on that home would rise by $49.98, she said in an email to the Times-Tribune.
The main factor driving up expenditures is inflation, Herwig said. While staff wages are expected to increase by 4%, Herwig said the village budgeted an average 10 percent more than last year for operating expenses to account for inflationary increases.
Employee benefits
At their Nov. 1 meeting the board took no action on proposed changes to the employee benefits. Corie Hoffman, director of administrative services, presented a benefit structure that adjusts the flow of vacation. It keeps the starting vacation at 80 hours while increasing the accrual every two years. New hires would also have 80 hours of vacation for the year.
The policy is consistent with surrounding communities, and allows DeForest to remain competitive.
At a previous meeting, the board had discussed allowing employees to bank unused vacation time to extended leave.
“Although this seems like a logical compromise, it has the opposite effect on the intent of the proposal, which is to address workplace flexibility and encourage staff to make wellness a priority,” Hoffman’s memo to the board reads.
A memo to the board recommended paid 240 hours of parental leave per year and 80 hours of caregiver leave for immediate family.
Trustee Abigail Lowery suggested the policy be amended to include leave for a legal guardian of an individual with a disability.
Other trustees expressed concerns with the policy.
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon said was “totally on board with the vacation” schedule, but had heard back from many people in the community with concerns about the policy because of the economy.
She asked about its impact on the police department.
Chief James Olson said knowing how much vacation officers have helps so they can schedule their time. Herwig’s memo to the board notes that the police department may need additional overtime to cover shifts if the parental/caregiver leave policy were adopted.
Witherspoon said she believed community members are “feeling the economy right now, very seriously, and their opinion, whether it’s right or wrong, is we're giving more and more and more while they’re not getting anything. They’re feeling very stressed financially.”
Village President Jane Wolfgram Cahill expressed support for such a policy.
“Having personal family experience with the need for parental leave and caregiver leave, I understand the value of this. I also understand that people are leaving jobs to go to places that have this kind of policy,” Wolfgram Cahill said.
She added that it has parameters that allow the human resources staff to consider each individual’s circumstances.
“It’s there for specific reasons and it prevents people from having to feel like they’re going to lose their job if they have to take care of their mother, like I did, or they have an unexpected delivery of a baby, and now they need a whole lot more time than they had planned for,” she said.
Lowery noted that when the board began talking about the budget process, members said the highest priority was the people who work for the village. Pay raises were discussed, she said, but the vacation time and caregiver leave packages were creative proposals.
Trustee Bill Landgraf said he was in favor of six weeks of parental leave, but not caregiver leave, saying employees have banked hours.
Village staff has been a priority, said Trustee Jim Simpson, but so are property taxes.
“I know people are concerned with taxes. I think this has been a great discussion and I want to look for creative ways to reward staff, even outside of wages,” Simpson said, adding he wasn’t necessarily for a 4% wage increase as he was unsure how the tax rate would be impacted.
Witherspoon added she would like to wait a year on the parental and caregiver leave to see what the economy does.
“The flipside of that for employees, this is the appropriate time to be implementing it,” Wofgram Cahill said.
Hoffman said she has two children, and because she has worked for the village for a long time, she has been able to use sick leave and caregiver leave, but new employees may not be so fortunate.
“It’s not like we’re going to change the budget because somebody is deciding to have a child and we are not going to be paying them for six weeks,” Hoffman said, adding the village has budgeted for their full wages for the year.
She added that employees will have children whether or not the leave is provided, requiring departments to accommodate their schedules.
The board directed staff to bring a revised policy back to the next meeting with a resolution to consider for adoption.
Other news:
Also at the meeting, the board:
-Approved an increase in the cost for the July 4th fireworks. Heike Compe, executive director of the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, reported that the costs had increased from the $10,000 spent last year. If the board were to schedule the fireworks to July 3, the cost would be $12,000. The minimum price for a display on July 4 was $20, Heike said. The board approved scheduling the display on July 3 for a cost of $12,000.