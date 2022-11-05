DeForest Village Hall Building

Village of DeForest staff continue preliminary 2023 budget talks with the Village Board. A finalized budget is expected to be approved next month.

 File photo

As the DeForest Village Board considered authorizing the publication of the 2023 budget, much of the discussion centered around employee benefits, particularly a proposed paid parental and caregiver leave policy.

A public hearing on the village’s proposed $8.7 million budget was set for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., after the board's discussion. It includes adjustments as recommended by the board at its Oct. 18 meeting.