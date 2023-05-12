DeForest Village Tax Increment Finance Districts (2023)

The Village of DeForest's remaining eight active Tax Increment Finance Districts, or TIDs as they are alternatively known, show different ending and retirement dates.

 Village of DeForest

The DeForest Village Board will not investigate its tax increment finance (TIF) accounting practices, but directed staff to draft an ethics and behavior policy for the board.

DeForest resident Bernard Coxhead sought an investigation into the village’s accounting procedure for tax increment districts and at least one other board member as well as Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram have agreed to have it added to a future board agenda.

