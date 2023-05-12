The DeForest Village Board will not investigate its tax increment finance (TIF) accounting practices, but directed staff to draft an ethics and behavior policy for the board.
DeForest resident Bernard Coxhead sought an investigation into the village’s accounting procedure for tax increment districts and at least one other board member as well as Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram have agreed to have it added to a future board agenda.
Village Administrator Bill Chang said in a memo to the board that Coxhead specifically requested an “investigation and review into the administrative and financial processes used to ensure the tax dollars are being spent in a responsible, and transparent, manner.”
Coxhead alleges, among other things, that under his cursory review; “…reveals significant lack of details as to exactly what is purchased and paid for. Specifically, who authorizes or approves what is purchased and what was actually received…” and that the accounting “…did not appear to meet minimum General Accepted Accounting Standards…”.
As a result, Coxhead further alleges, “as a result of this cursory review, billing for such services are routinely automated to such a degree, that no actual review or process for them or validation is evident.”
Coxhead also requested that the Village Administrator conduct the investigation and that the investigation should be conducted within a timeframe of less than 60 days.
Chang recommended the board consider mitigating factors prior to consideration of Coxhead’s request. Also, that any questions or concerns regarding investigative parameters or questions alleged by Mr. Coxhead be addressed to Baker Tilly during the audit findings presentation.
The village is required by state law to conduct an annual audit of its financial records and processes. The annual audit reviews several, if not all, of the concerns and allegations raised by Coxhead, according to Chang. The audit is conducted by a reputable third-party firm, Baker Tilly. The auditors are allowed access to the Village’s internal system and are able to track financial processing procedures.
But in citizen’s appearances before the item was considered by the board, Coxhead insisted he did not want the audit.
“It is clear that this board believes it can borrow and spend its way into prosperity,” Coxhead told the board, “knowing full well they will never be around to have to answer further speculation. Recent actions by this board and their policies are designed to restrict or discourage meaningful or valued citizen input.”
A second speaker, Sheila Howe, called the code of conduct discussion “childish.”
“I’m wondering what kind of accountability it’s going to have if there’s no accountability with the code?” Howe asked. “Why are we even looking at it? We all have the right to free speech, and I recommend all of you use it — use it on Facebook, use it everywhere so we can see where you stand on issues,” Howe added.
“If you don’t speak your mind about things, we don’t know — and we don’t know what’s going on,” Howe added, “if somebody doesn’t call out another member. That’s important to us and we deserve the right to see that you deserve the right to free speech and you should not give it up with this code of ethics. I want to say people will value you based on their point of views, their level of information, and their belief in you.”
Dane County Supervisor Maureen McCarville, however, asked for the board to rein in its comments about former board member and County Supervisor Abigail Lowery.
“First off, I’d like to say negative comments as expressed about her last meeting were unfortunate — they were hurtful and they were totally uncalled for,” McCarville told the board under Public Appearances on the board agenda.
“They were also a symptom of what we see in the news every day — nastiness and negativity from some people against good people,” McCarville added. “As elected officials, we must treat people with civility and respect and expect that in return.
“As citizens making public comment, we must treat people with civility and respect and expect that in return,” McCarville said. “Not agreeing with someone does not give a person the right to attack or to bully. Trustee Lowery or Abby as you all know, served the village for many years, and she did a fine job. She showed up for meetings. She planned and attended many events. She was always upbeat and friendly and he believed in things she said she voted with the facts and common sense. She was not a game player. She did her best for the village.
“And while I maybe didn’t always agree with her 100% of the time, I always respected her,” McCarville said. “Abby is a good person. She believes in building things up not tearing things down. She was an is always happy to volunteer. During her years of service, Abby would engage with citizens and always encourage them to get involved.”
The Dane County Supervisor said she hoped Lowery runs for office again in the future.
“We need more people like her in elected positions,” McCarville added. “Abby was very popular with the voters and with the other citizens in our village. She won her elections by very large total vote totals and the silent majority applauds her. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
The board made no motion about investigating the TIF accounting, and agreed to emulate the village’s Core Values discussion that took place during the Committee of the Whole on May 2. The board, in discussion, agreed in consensus to have staff draft the policy similar to that for village employees.
Following discussion at the meeting, the board agreed to allow village staff to draft a Code of Conduct policy for review at one of the board’s June meetings.
In a related item, the board heard a brief report from Community Development Director Alex Allon about the status of the village’s TIF districts and when they are scheduled to retire.