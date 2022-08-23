Preliminary budget talks have begun among village staff to the DeForest Village Board.
The Board, and Committee of the Whole, discussed three areas during a meeting on Aug. 16, focusing on Recreation/Community Enrichment, Planning and Zoning and the development and redevelopment authorities. The first two were highlighted in depth at the meeting.
One issue that Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill talked about was how to add more revenue to the department. The revenue for 2022 as of Aug. 15 was less than that of the previous year, with three tournaments being cancelled at the Athletic Complex, which means lost revenue for the village. MacAskill is working on ways to further protect the village from similar happenings in the future.
She noted that there have been close to 3,000 participants within all the recreation programs so far this year. She is looking to potentially add more programs to the full schedule, as well as institute longer camps to bring in even more revenue. With the redesigned DeForest Street, which basically expanded Fireman’s Park, MacAskill is also projecting the Farmers Market to grow in 2023.
MacAskill said that the 12 special events each year — Friday Flicks, Brew Bites and Fri-Yay! and others — help add revenue and are well supported throughout the year.
With the Athletic Complex in constant use, the department is able to give back to local organizations throughout the year for their help at the concession stand at various events. MacAskill said that $14,000 was given back to groups this year, topping the $8,000 given in 2021.
The biggest changes that could be upcoming for the 2023 budget and beyond is to adjust for competitive wages, cost increases for various equipment and added expenditures for various park amenities — hopefully coming as a result from added revenues over the years. She said less-competitive leagues could also be added to the program schedule.
Zoning Administrator sees little change in 2023 budget
Brandi Cooper, the village’s Zoning Administrator, talked briefly about her portion of the budget.
“Zoning is a small piece to the budget, but a big part of the revenue with all the permits,” she said.
She noted that the 2023 budget would not see any significant changes from this year. Her No. 1 priority heading into 2023 will be to update the village’s zoning codes.
Cooper said that the housing costs have increased where home owners were once paying $188 per square foot on a single-family home in 2021, to paying $219 in 2022.
She concluded by saying that the only increases that may be seen in her budget will be mainly due to inflation costs.
Staff will continue to talk about others areas of the budget at subsequent Committee of the Whole meetings. The 2023 budget will look to hopefully be approved in October.