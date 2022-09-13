Staff within the village of DeForest continued their preliminary budget talks for 2023 during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 6. The areas discussed were Public Services, the Police Department, and Administrative Services.
Director of Public Services Judd Blau led the discussion by outlining potential projects and equipment purchases for next year. He first noted the Capital Improvement Projects slated for 2023. They include the reconstruction of the River Road trail and bridge, the high school trail project, the Windsor Road bridge replacement, and the extension of the Sunfish Pond trail to River Road.
Blau said that 11 street projects are currently scheduled for 2023 as well. He noted that staff has driven all village roads and come back with a rating based on the PASER (Pavement Surface Evaluation & Rating) scale. The scale goes from 1-10 for asphalt and concrete surfaces, with a “10” being in the best condition.
The DeForest roads scheduled for work in 2023 have a rating of “4,” or “Fair.” The recommended treatment for the asphalt roadways is sealcoat or overlay. Blau said that staff looks at traffic flow and other circumstances when making their priority list. Some of the roads that could potentially see work in 2023 include River Road, Windsor Road, Stokely Drive, Sunset Drive, and Blanchard Crossing, among others. Blau said that changes and adjustments will be made based on what the budget will allow.
Board member Jim Simpson was worried about the rising cost of asphalt, and if that number could go higher. Blau said he put in a slight buffer to account for those rising costs, and noted that certain projects could also be cut out for 2023 if needed.
Blau noted several equipment purchases that the department would like to make in 2023. Some of that equipment includes — a field roller for the athletic complex, two Scag lawn mowers, a chipper, a hydraulic hammer for the excavator, a man lift, a utility truck, a dump truck and a turf tank to help with the efficiency in painting lines for athletic fields. A water correlator, skid steer and TID project costs also will factor into the 2023 Public Services budget.
Blau estimates all the street projects to cost around $5 million and improvements to the parks and trails to cost about $1.2 million.
Other departments will present initial figures at an upcoming meeting, and Village Administrator Bill Chang said that he would like the full 2023 budget for the village to be finalized and approved sometime in October.
Police Department
Chief Jim Olson gave a brief rundown of what could be on his department’s budget in 2023. He noted that a lot of his budget toward salary and wages, but replacing aging equipment is also a high priority.
One thing he plans for next year is to slightly realign the department, moving a Lieutenant position to a Captain position.
Making sure his fleet of vehicles are taken care of is a priority for Olson as well. He said the two squad cars that were schedule to arrive this year were canceled and moved to a 2023 delivery date. That’s on top of the department needing to replace two other aging squads, and replace one that was in an accident. Also, with the growth in the village, it means more areas for the DeForest Police Department to cover.
“We are rolling out miles at an incredible rate,” Olson said of the upcoming need to replace vehicles.
Two more vehicles need ballistic shields added to them as well.
Squad car radios are also needed for replacement. Olson said the department received three in April, but seven more are in need of replacing. Olson added that he would like to put the officer’s hand-held radios on a replacement cycle as well, beginning next year.
New tasers are also a potential purchase, as is another speed trailer sign. Olson said the trailers are a bigger asset to the department over the stationary ones because of their movability throughout the village.
Administrative Services
Corie Hoffman, director of administrative services for the village, focused her presentation on ways to create and support high performance from staff through improvements to workspaces, technology, benefits and culture.
Some improvements for 2023 include new furniture for staff in the form of standing desks and docking stations to have staff just use laptops, making it easier to work from home.
An increase in wages for election workers is also planned for 2023. Village Clerk Calli Lundgren noted that an increase in those wages hasn’t happened since 2020.
Hoffman noted that increases in insurance benefits could be an added cost to the village in 2023. If the village stays with current plans, a nearly 16% increase could come to health insurance, with a 4% increase to dental and 5% increase to long-term disability coverage. It could potentially add $130,000 in costs for next year. Hoffman said that other options are still being explored for next year and beyond.
Hoffman is also considering adding a “wellness leave” for village staff, which would be two weeks of paid-time off in addition to normal vacation, holiday and sick time.
“We have to think creatively about the benefits we offer,” Hoffman said regarding ways to attract and retain staff.
Hoffman said the wellness leave could be in a trial period for 2023, noting that the best way for employers to retain staff is being flexible.