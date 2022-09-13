DeForest Village Hall Building

Village of DeForest staff continue preliminary 2023 budget talks with the Village Board. A finalized budget is expected to be approved next month.

 File photo

Staff within the village of DeForest continued their preliminary budget talks for 2023 during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 6. The areas discussed were Public Services, the Police Department, and Administrative Services.

Director of Public Services Judd Blau led the discussion by outlining potential projects and equipment purchases for next year. He first noted the Capital Improvement Projects slated for 2023. They include the reconstruction of the River Road trail and bridge, the high school trail project, the Windsor Road bridge replacement, and the extension of the Sunfish Pond trail to River Road.