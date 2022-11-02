Five DeForest residents have applied for the open trustee seat left vacant at the end of September, when Trustee Taysheedra Allen resigned.
The DeForest Village Board Monday discussed the procedure for appointing Allen’s successor to fill the remainder of her term, which ends in April 2024.
The applicants will attend the Nov. 15 committee of the whole meeting for a forum type of interview, where village board members will ask questions and rate each of the candidates. During the board meeting afterwards, the public will have a chance to comment, said Bill Chang, village administrator. The board members will rate the applicants, and following that, make a motion to appoint one of the candidates.
The applicants for the board are Sheila Briggs, Mathew Howe-Hess, Darcy Kamps, Lisa Streit, and Brian Taylor.
A national education consultant for Education First, Briggs is a former principal and former assistant to the state superintendent, according to the application to the village board. A DeForest resident for 20 years, Briggs has served on multiple state boards and councils, along with volunteering locally for the DeForest schools and Midwest Professional Karate. She also chaired the concessions for the Youth Football league for two years. Briggs said she hopes to give back to the DeForest Community, where she raised her kids.
Howe-Hess has been a DeForest resident for 13 years and attended DeForest Area High School. He works in food service and is a cross country bicycle racer. Howe-Hess would like to provide representation to the younger people of DeForest, according to his application. He has participated in a nonprofit bike co-op in Madison, providing opportunities for kids in low income communities.
Kamps is a technical writer who said she has recently attended a few village board meetings and found them interesting. A 28-year DeForest resident, she hopes to serve the community.
Streit works in the insurance industry and has a master’s degree of legal studies with a concentration in compliance and risk management. She is a graduate of the DeForest Citizen Police Academy, has volunteered at various police department events, and in the schools.
A former Windsor resident, Taylor has lived in DeForest for 21 years. He served on the Windsor Community Development Authority from 2009-2013 and has been on the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission since 2016. He works for the Department of Transportation as an environmental analyst and review specialist. Taylor has volunteered as a T-ball coach, a Cub Scout leader and master, with his church and children’s schools, and as an elector volunteer.