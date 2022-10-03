Alex Allon
Alex Allon at the DeForest Village Hall.

 Roberta Baumann

After just a couple weeks as DeForest’s Community Development Director, Alex Allon is learning his way around the village hall and the entire village.

Allon has replaced Michelle Lawrie, who left the position in the spring. He comes to DeForest from Watertown, Wisconsin, where he served as part of the Redevelopment Authority.