The planned unit development (PUD) in DeForest that would be known as Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms took a step forward after 18 years.
The Village Board approved a pair of ordinances at its July 19 meeting in connection with the potential 170-acre development to be located south of Vinburn Road — between North Towne Road, the railroad tracks, and two adjacent subdivisions.
The land is currently owned by Elaine Erickson and housed the family’s farm — called Heritage Gardens — when they moved to the area in the late 1800s. Erickson’s great-grandfather Iver Munson settled on the property as a farmer, and was heavily involved in the community. Munson spent time as the Windsor Town Chairman and helped establish the first high school in DeForest. Erickson’s father, Millard Erickson was also a farmer and land developer. He developed the land known as Oak Springs. Millard served as Dane County Board Supervisor from 1963-74, and spent time as the Windsor Town Chairman.
The first approval by the board on July 19 was for the amended preliminary development plat (PDP), and the second was to approve the preliminary plat. Both decision were unanimous.
In November 2004, the DeForest Village Board approved the original PDP for the 170-acre plat of land. The PDP, prepared by Snyder & Associates, Inc. has not been amended until now.
Village Planner Mark Roffers was on hand to summarize those changes. He said the process of establishing the development has moved quick at times — and slow at others — over the last 15 years, but momentum has been picking up due to William Ryan Homes showing interest in taking on more of the overall development.
Some of the changes include the elimination of cul-de-sacs, removal of lots around the community park, lots to accommodate higher-value homes, and increased road connections to the east and south of the development.
The PDP now calls for 289 single-family lots — there were 306 in 2004, but reduced because larger detention basins will need to be built. It also calls for up to 18 duplex units (initially called for 36), and up to 202 multi-family units — which includes commercial use opportunities. The development is proposed to have an approximately 60% single family and 40% multi-family breakdown.
The development will feature the near 30-acre Intermezzo Gardens, which will be privately used as indoor and outdoor spaces by the developer for various events. The private garden would contain a prairie labyrinth as the main theme as well as wetland areas. The gardens will also feature a user-friendly walking trail system, possible water features, viewing areas, rest areas, and flower gardens. The garden construction will be financed by an initial grant from Elaine Erickson.
“Normally I don’t like private-land areas, but I’m pleased with the amount of land being preserved,” Lowery said.
The initial plan called for a smaller garden of 7-10 acres.
“I like the open spaces provided,” trustee Rebecca Witherspoon said of the PDP. “I like (the new) layout better. It’s more aesthetically pleasing to live there.”
There will be nearly 13 acres of protected wetlands adjacent to Intermezzo Gardens. Greenways and active parkland will make up about 18% of the 170 acres, as proposed by the PDP.
Roffers said the changes presented on July 19 were driven by several factors, including the owner’s agreement with William Ryan Homes to develop much of the remainder of the single-family units. He further said that Erickson and village staff feel that Intermezzo Gardens “will be a community asset.”
“Elaine wants to leave this as a legacy for the village,” trustee Jim Simpson said. “This will be a huge asset, and it’s just a matter now of getting to use it.”
A question asked to Roffers was how the changes might affect the emergency services. The PDP shows that, when completed, it could bring nearly 5,000 vehicle trips each day to the area, as Snyder & Associates used DOT guidelines. Roffers said that the area will be well-connected to the village’s existing streets.
The tentative schedule of the development has two phases — East and West — with East having six sub-phases and West having four. The East phase would build 224 single-family units, with the West phase composed of 83 single-family units — and 202 multi-family units, which will all be built in Phase 1W.
The homes being proposed are ones not currently prevalent in the village — classified as “move-up homes,” or the next step beyond a “starter home.”
Proposed is for 43 Greenway-style homes to sit on 11.07 acres; 246 Prairie-style homes to sit on 58.57 acres; 18 duplex units to sit on 4.16 acres; and the 202 multi-family units to sit on 7.26 acres. All acreage excludes streets and open spaces.
The PDP also addresses pedestrian and bicycle access, illuminated areas, buffering and screening, public areas, streets and utilities.
Permanent pedestrian/bike trails would be constructed in the new development that connects it to other trails in neighboring subdivisions. Snyder & Associates also stated in the PDP that the development will be required to have landscaped berms along Vinburn Road and the railway corridor to buffer the neighborhood.
It was also noted that once at full capacity, the development could bring in close to 300 news students to the DeForest Area School District.
Two parks are included in the PDP. A community park — Iver Munson Park — would be 4.25 acres on the southern edge of the development and support recreational activities. A “pocket park” — Star Gazer Park — would be 0.5 acres and act as an open space.
Snyder & Associates noted in the PDP that the development is “a logical extension” of current water and sewer facilities for the village.
Street landscaping would be similar to other subdivisions under village standards in which one tree will be planted every 50 feet.
The full PDP can be viewed by accessing the Village Board meeting agenda packet on the village’s website by going to its “Government” tab, selecting “Meeting Agenda, Minutes & Recordings,” then searching for the July 19 Village Board meeting in the “Agendas and Minutes” section.