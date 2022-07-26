Erickson farm land
Buy Now

At right, the Erickson family barn is seen as you look south from Vinburn Road. A new development, Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms has been proposed in DeForest. On July 19, the Village Board approved the preliminary development plat for the 170 acres of land to house around 500 units of single and multi-family homes.

 Adam Lindemer

The planned unit development (PUD) in DeForest that would be known as Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms took a step forward after 18 years.

The Village Board approved a pair of ordinances at its July 19 meeting in connection with the potential 170-acre development to be located south of Vinburn Road — between North Towne Road, the railroad tracks, and two adjacent subdivisions.