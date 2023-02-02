Public parks are sought out for different reasons—some for quiet relaxation, others for active recreation, but at times, their differences come to a head.
Proposals to install disc golf baskets at two Village of DeForest parks have sparked debate on social media between residents who believe those parks should be meditative spaces and others who want to expand opportunities for the sport of disc golf in the community.
The current proposal is to install a three- or four-hole practice course at Liberty Land Park, 515 Yorktown Road, and a nine to 12-hole game course at Western Green Park, 417 Acker Parkway.
Proponents and opponents of the proposed projects have been expressing their support and concern on social media.
Now, a formal opportunity to share those feelings for or against the proposals will take place during the next Village Board meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During the meeting there will be a public comment period at which individuals may speak about the project proposals.
If you’d like to attend in person, you can walk in on the day of the meeting and fill out a public comment sheet. Both residents and non residents are welcome to speak for up to three minutes each.
As the disc golf project will not be an agenda item, no action will be taken by the Village Board at that meeting.
“This project is still in the early planning stages,” DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese O’Malley said. “A letter went out to residents that would be directly impacted by the potential projects. We have received quite a bit of feedback from those residents and others. I think it is important to note that the Village Board has not given final approval yet for these projects to move forward.”
Those against the proposal have expressed concern about tree removal from the wooded areas at Western Green Park along the Yahara River, and clearing of the prairie grasses along the walking trail, as well the sport disturbing the general peace of the area.
“Whether you are for or against this course, I am concerned about the transparency of the project and also don’t understand why the village board is targeting one of the few remaining wooded areas within the village to turn into something else and take away from the wildlife,” DeForest resident Audra McMahan posted on the Things to Do in DeForest/Windsor Facebook page.
“I am beyond saddened that the Village of DeForest has chosen this park and the beautiful grassland and prairie restoration area they have worked hard to maintain to now put a disc golf course in,” resident Sarah Bass commented. “I will be in attendance at the next board meeting to speak my opinion. Instead of a peaceful area that many enjoy using, I will instead be dodging discs and hearing clanking.”
Others see benefits in the disc golf courses.
“The installation of the course will make the park more accessible,” DeForest resident C.J. Ehle posted in a private Facebook group, DeForest-Dane County What the Hell is Going On. “They will get rid of all the invasive species and dead and infected trees. All healthy living trees will be left. Disc golf is super non invasive. A metal basket will be placed making a small hole in the ground. There will be no ripping up of grass or trees.”
“There are, understandably, concerned residents who are opposed to this project,” Token Creek resident Patrick Meyer posted in the Madison Disc Golf Facebook group. “If the village board is inundated with opposition while the supporters stay home, it could put the project in jeopardy. If you have an interest in respectfully voicing your support for disc golf in DeForest, please consider attending the public appearances portion of the upcoming meeting on February 7.”
If you don’t want to speak publicly or can’t make it to the meeting, you can fill out a public comment form and send it to Village Clerk Calli Lundgren at lundgrenc@vi.deforest.wi.us.
The form can be found at vi.deforest.wi.us, then under the “government tab” go to “committees and commissions” and in that menu click “village board.” The form is at the bottom of the page under the “notice of appearance” link.
Ahead of the Village Board meeting, an update on the project will be presented to the Committee of the Whole during its 5 p.m. meeting on Feb. 7.
Residents are also invited to attend a community open house meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in the DeForest Public Safety Building’s Mackenzie Clyde Training Room, 110 S. Stevenson St.
During the open house, staff will be on hand to share more about the disc golf course proposals at Western Green and Liberty Land parks. Residents will have an opportunity to share concerns, give ideas, and learn more about how the disc golf course project would affect their properties and the parks.
For more information about the proposals, visit vi.deforest.wi.us/projects and select ‘park projects.’