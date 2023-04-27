Sparse attendance early at John Jagler listening session
Buy Now

Only a handful of people were in attendance during the opening minutes of the District 13 State Senator John Jagler listening session about the upcoming state biennial budget.

 Chris Mertes

More funding for education, Medicare expansion, opposition to the flat tax, a lack of available child care, the fiscal cliff facing the DeForest Area School District, capping school vouchers and more funding for libraries were among the issues aired during the 2023-25 State Budget Listening Session held April 24 by State District 13 Senator John Jagler at the DeForest Public Library, 203 Library St.

Rebecca Toetz

Dr. Rebecca Toetz

“We’re facing a fiscal cliff,” remarked DASD Superintendent Rebecca Toetz, who advocated for more per-pupil state education funding, greater reimbursement for special education costs facing the district and touted the district’s AA bond rating.

Abigail Lowery
Buy Now

LOWERY