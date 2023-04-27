More funding for education, Medicare expansion, opposition to the flat tax, a lack of available child care, the fiscal cliff facing the DeForest Area School District, capping school vouchers and more funding for libraries were among the issues aired during the 2023-25 State Budget Listening Session held April 24 by State District 13 Senator John Jagler at the DeForest Public Library, 203 Library St.
“We’re facing a fiscal cliff,” remarked DASD Superintendent Rebecca Toetz, who advocated for more per-pupil state education funding, greater reimbursement for special education costs facing the district and touted the district’s AA bond rating.
DASD School Board member Brian Coker joined Toetz in advocating for more per-pupil funding for education, and pointed out that property taxes unfairly burden rural communities. He also said without the same accountability, allowing private schools to use vouchers to take school funding away from public schools “does not make sense.”
A 27-year DeForest resident who works in the daycare industry told the roughly 20 attendees at the hour-long listening session held in the library’s Community Room that she had to raise her rates as of June 1 because of an anticipated tax increase of $7,300. She expressed frustration with the fact that teachers are leaving the profession and there are more than 4000 children on waiting lists in western Wisconsin alone awaiting child care.
She predicted the profession will lose 25% of its teachers and she can’t afford to pay them what some other businesses such as Kwik Trip are paying new employees as a starting wage. She also said many of the teachers can’t afford to live in DeForest.
She said she even looked at the Watertown partnership model, where local businesses help to support child care centers, but that it was not sustainable. “I have reached out to everyone,” she told Jagler and the group.
DeForest Library Director Jan Berg — in addition to supporting increased funding for education — echoed the staff retention problem. She said South Central Library System funding needs to be maintained or even increased so that library staff can be retained and not lost to businesses offering a larger starting wage.
Former DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery was pleased to hear Jagler’s support for a 5% increase in the reimbursement rate for case workers, and asked for him to continue that support through the budget process.
In terms of gerrymandering, one man told the senator something has to be done about the way legislative districts are split in the political mapping process. “DeForest is a textbook case of gerrymandering,” the man told Jagler, point out that three legislative districts split the community.
He also called for Jagler and his fellow Republicans to learn to work with Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats. “You’ve got to get to win-win with these people,” he added.
After the meeting, Jagler said more educational funding was among the common themes.
“A lot of business owners are frustrated because they can’t find workers — the work force shortage,” Jagler said was another common theme. “In some parts of the district, medical marijuana comes up, legalization of marijuana, but a lot of it is workforce shortage and child care — a lot of child care concerns and trying to sort out and navigate what should the role of state government be in this.”
One issue Jagler said he was surprised was not raised by more than one attendee. “Transportation and roads are usually high up there and this year hasn’t been so much this session.” Jagler said. “But it’s certainly a priority.”
Although he is not a member of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Jagler predicted the committee will be getting to work on the budget next week following the conclusion of hearings held in different parts of the state. “We’re on the same path we were on two cycles ago as far as the date, but as far as the percentage [complete], I can’t gauge on that. I mean, we’re just starting to formulate the Legislature’s plan but I can’t give you a time. We’re on track.”
Jagler, who chairs the State Senate Education Committee, said he is interested in a literacy package coming before the committee.
“It goes back to a lot of the problems that extend outside of the education realm. We’re failing our kids in a lot of ways when it comes to literacy,” Jagler said. “Our scores keep on going down despite increased funding and . . . so we had an informational meeting trying to figure out why our scores are going down.
“COVID aside, they were going down before COVID,” Jagler added. “So we’re looking at kind of how we’re teaching reading to see if there is a role. We are a local control state — I ran for Senate, not the local school board — and I want to give as much deference as I can to the local school districts to make decisions. But at the same time, when scores keep on going down, then I start to thinking maybe we do have a role in this.”