During the school day, Waterloo School District students between ages 4 and 18 all eat in the same cafeteria, oftentimes going through the lunch line at the same time.
The district, Superintendent Brian Henning said, condensed its lunch rooms into one in an effort to save money. But, the district, as well as many others, is running out of cost saving measures and cuts to make that don’t directly impact students’ experiences or opportunities.
“We already operate bare bones here; for us to cut back much more would be really detrimental to what we're doing,” Henning said.
Cambridge School District superintendent Marggie Banker said districts have not only cut down on staff and merged positions, but have also deferred routine maintenance to pinch their pennies.
Banker, who shares the role of business director with other administrators, pointed out her office window to the repaved entrances to the high school and district office’s parking lot. The rest of the pavement in the parking lot remains cracked.
“We needed to redo all the parking lots this summer here,” Banker said. “We could not afford to do that, so we put an apron on the parking lot entrance in order to address the fact that that was the largest concern. But, this is a small example of what has happened over two decades in schools.”
Once districts are unable to keep the impact away from students, districts have turned to the communities for support in the form of referendums to keep offerings at the same level.
In Wisconsin, 132 school districts went to operational referendums between November 2020 and November 2022, including Waunakee, where a Nov. 8 referendum is planned.
But, 289 school districts did not, Joint Committee on Finance member Sen. Duey Stroebel (R - Saukville) said.
“This strongly suggests the referendum requests are policy choices being made at the local level and not a necessity because of some alleged systemic underfunding,” Stroebel said.
But, school administrators fear they will no longer be able to shield students if the current financial situation doesn’t shift.
While area districts aren’t certain what the exact next steps would be, co-curriculars, especially sports, would likely be the first things to go. Middle school sports was a common example from district leaders as something they would likely consider cutting first.
Smaller class sizes, electives and advanced courses also face an uncertain future. But, administrators emphasized that their communities’ voices would be heard first to determine what is most important to them.
Deerfield Community School District superintendent Michelle Jensen said the district has experienced these difficult conversations before.
“When we're trying to explore a solution to our operational funding needs, we send out the whole list of all the programs and services (we provide) and we ask the question, ‘How important do you think these things are?’” Jensen said.
Without co-curriculars and other opportunities, superintendents agreed that disparities in educational opportunities will also increase.
Districts are oftentimes going to operational referendums as a means to uphold programing and to keep the lights on rather than making improvements. Keeping up with innovations in curriculum, technology and other resources, Banker said, are no longer possible for some districts.
This, she said, can impact the choices a child has after graduation, as students would become less well-rounded.
“If we can't create people, students who have every choice available to them, when they graduate from high school, ultimately, those resources aren't going to come back to our community, either. We need doctors, we need fire, police, teachers, all of the sort of lifeblood of a small community... And if they (our students) can't compete in the same way as the zip code next door that's differently resourced, then we're not in a position to thrive as a community,” Banker said.
Administrators, however, say that there are ways for Wisconsin’s public school system to move forward.
Many pointed to the formula needing an update, with Banker specifically calling Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2022-23 biennial budget a “bold” approach to “recoup and replenish” education funding in Wisconsin.
The budgetary formula uses equalized property value and other factors to calculate the amount of state aid districts receive.
McFarland School District business manager Jeffrey Mahoney and other administrators say the current formula doesn’t equally serve districts across the state. Districts in rural areas that are property rich but have an overall lower median income, lower populations or aren’t seeing increased enrollment, Mahoney said, can be impacted very differently from others.
While Stroebel said he is “always open” to improving formulas, he doesn’t see this as an inequality.
“How does it negatively affect a lower income resident if the school funds come from a wealthy landowner paying property taxes on a vacation home rather than state equalization aid?” Stroebel wrote in an email. “What matters is that we provide a good education for students and not whether school administrators feel like they are winners or losers among peers.”
Many district leaders also referenced Wisconsin's $4.3 billion budget surplus.
Stroebel, however, was wary of using the extra funds, stating there were “important caveats” to consider. He warned of an impending recession that could eat into the surplus “significantly.”
“Second, this surplus is one-time money,” Stroebel said. “We want to make sure future ongoing spending commitments are supported by ongoing revenue growth.”
Another common suggestion was reinstating an inflationary increase to the per pupil revenue limit with each biennial budget. This hasn’t happened since the 2015-2016 school year, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
Though Stroebel anticipates the legislature will be considering an increase in per pupil funding for public schools in the next budget, he said tying funding to an outside force like inflation takes choices away from future members of the legislature.
“The power of the purse is the key legislative power. Indexing appropriations to an outside marker, like CPI, erodes this power for future legislatures since money is automatically spent, regardless of future circumstances,” Stroebel said. “I am very wary of diminishing the choices of whomever my constituents would choose to elect after me.”
While members of the legislature and public school district leaders seem to continuously be at odds on how, both sides said they want to do what’s best for kids.
Now, they just have to learn to work together, Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Dan Grady said.