This is the third in a four-part series examining school funding in Wisconsin. Next week, the series will examine the futures school districts face and different ways Wisconsin can move forward.
At the Poynette School District’s September board meeting the phrase “fiscal cliff” came up, however as the District Administrator explained, the district is not in the midst of a unique financial catastrophe, but just one of the last area districts to line up for an operational referendum.
As the Poynette School District, and many others, prepare operational referendum campaigns, administrations explain the situation to potential voters, including a history of changes in legislation and education policy, with a much different, referendum-dependent, funding environment for public schools than in the past.
Board President Jeff Noble pointed out the efforts that administrators had gone to, “making fiscally sound decisions that have allowed us to avoid an operational referendum, up until this point.” Federal pandemic response ESSER funds are coming to an end, pushing schools to re-evaluate their budgeting.
District Administrator Matthew Shappell told board members, “Us and Fall River are the only ones in Columbia County not relying on operational [referenda]—even some of your more affluent districts like Waunakee, DeForest, Portage…I think it is time for us to make that decision.”
Back in the ‘90s...
Going into the months-long referendum pitch process, Shappell explained the situation to board members, starting in 1993, the first year of the Clinton Administration, when Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You was omnipresent.
That year, the Wisconsin State Legislature instituted revenue limits on public schools, Shappell explained, only allowing school districts to raise a certain amount of money from state, federal, and local sources, with each school’s base revenue based on what was happening at that particular moment.
“Some districts that were spending very heavily have reaped some of those benefits over those decades,” said Shappell. “Historically Poynette has been fiscally conservative, so we’ve kind of been on the other end of that since 1993.“
That revenue limit is commonly expressed in an amount spent per pupil, which the legislature has raised over the years, Shappell told board members, “but the last two years, the state has given us zero dollars per student and has basically frozen our revenue limit, whereas you know, there has been some inflation.”
Not far away, the Lodi School District passed a referendum in April, one part of a contentious local election season, in which an incumbent board member was asked by a resident at a candidate forum: given a choice, would he rather be re-elected or to have the referendum pass.
“I said I would rather have the referendum be passed,” said William Wipperfurth who served on the school board going back to 1995. “Because otherwise I would have had to help disassemble a lot of the things put in place that made the Lodi School System perform as good as it has.”
For much of the time Wipperfurth was on the board, the district (up to three years ago) was being administered by Superintendent Chuck Pursell who, though retired, is still active with schools and as a consultant for districts addressing financial questions.
Give and Take
Pursell described the school environment of the early 1990s as including pent-up demand for new school construction, due to a lack of funding. Then in 1993 Gov. Tommy Thompson proposed minimum two-thirds state funding of public education.
“That freed up the opportunity—rather than depending on local taxpayers—for all the funding with potential referendums for buildings,” said Pursell. “So there began, in the mid to late 90s, a surge of referendums, especially building referendums. I believe that was perceived [in the Capitol] as taking advantage of the fact that the state was putting more money into education and using it not that way that they intended.”
State Senator Jon Erpenbach was not yet in office, later elected in 1998, but he recalls the changes as a Capitol staffer at the time. In 1993 came a combination of proposals from Thompson: guaranteed two-thirds funding for public schools, the establishment of a Qualified Economic Offer capping teacher salary increases at roughly 3.8%, pegging school funding to the inflation rate, and instituting school revenue limits. Revenue limits were later made permanent in the 1995-1997 budget (Act 27, 1995).
“And so as a result, school boards are dealing with curriculum and they deal with budgets, but a lot of what school boards used to do, they can’t do anymore,” said Erpenbach. Formerly, the school board’s role, largely dealt with curriculum, and the combination of budgeting and local taxation. If schools needed funding, it could be addressed in property taxes, if residents felt property taxes were too high, it would presumably be an issue in the next school board election.
Over time the financial burden shifted to local districts with the state’s portion of the school funding falling back to less than half, according to The National Center for Education Statistics’ National Public Education Financial Survey, which showed Wisconsin’s K-12 funding in 2018 to 2019 portioned at 49.5% state, 43.8% local (39.5% property tax), and 6.7% federal.
This also set up an ongoing battle, according to Erpenbach, as school districts are subject to new demands and requirements, either from state or federal legislature, but are not provided additional revenue or even allowed to increase revenue.
“And so you add mandates,” said Erpenbach, “and they begin to pile up, and pretty soon school districts have to cut one program or another program, or an elective.”
Starting in the mid ‘90s, according to Pursell, the role of school administrators increasingly changed with each new funding cycle being an unknown. “You never knew exactly what the level of state funding was going to be after about 1995 to 1997,” said Pursell. “They also began putting money into tax credits instead of the state funding formula, because that way they could control where it went and how much of it went.”
Wisconsin shows the future of politics
From his seat on the Lodi School Board, Wipperfurth says that he appreciated changes that came with the QEO, describing the period before as frustrating, seeing it as, “a handful of teachers and a union representative decided what they were going to discuss.”
In 2011, however, education changes had come to a point that representatives of various regional school districts, including Lodi, Poynette, Sauk Prairie, Baraboo, Portage, and Reedsburg, held a summit in Sauk City to discuss changes to education funding with their legislators. Lodi was represented by Pursell and board member Sue Miller.
With the passage of Act 10 there was the promise, according to proponents, of saving local governments money in the next budget, but it also included a cut in per-pupil student aid by 5½%.
“We each talked about how this whole tax credit and pulling back of funding for school districts were forcing us to have to look at referenda, putting a bigger burden on our local communities and not looking positively at the future of public education in this state,” said Pursell. “And we talked about the funding formula and how some tweaks to it or how some changes to it could bring better equality and more equitable cost across the state.”
Pursell went on to say that at the end there wasn’t much optimism about changes in the future: “I remember walking out of that meeting and one of the state legislators... he said, ‘If they think we’re changing that formula, they’ve got another thing coming.’”
Wipperfurth remembers the incident being discussed in the subsequent board meeting and recalls his own exchange at a conference for the Council on Educational Standards and Accountability, where he approached State Senator Luther Olsen about the issue of funding.
“I asked him, ‘How the heck are we supposed to fund education?’ And he said, ‘We’ve given you a path to do that,’ meaning you’ll have to go to a referendum,” said Wipperfurth. “So it really changed the dynamic for school boards. You had to, in a form, go out in the community and beg for money so that you can run your schools.”
In 2019 Olsen and Assembly Rep. Joel Kitchens co-chaired the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding, which published a report of recommendations for the legislature. The recommendations included:
- Provide future increases in resources for school districts through increases in the per pupil adjustment under revenue limits
- Provide future increases in state support through the general school aid formula rather than through school levy tax credit.
- Annually index any per pupil adjustment provided under revenue limits by inflation.
- The Legislature restore the two-thirds funding commitment to mitigate the levy impacts of the other recommendations.
As more education funding focuses on tax credits and increasing the availability of school vouchers, there is a school of thought in which a de-funding of public education is not a bug of the state funding formula, but a feature, as confirmed by Erpenbach: “It doesn’t openly get talked about, but you take a look at the legislation that was passed.”
When “school choice” legislation was originally passed, he explains, it focused on Milwaukee and Racine and included strict limits on the number of students and other restrictions and an insistence that the policy would only go that far. “So instead of saying out loud, ‘I want to privatize K-12 education,’ they just continue to do it legislatively and the school choice program is statewide. It’s capped at the number of kids, but that cap will be removed some day, because that was the intention all along.”
When the Lodi Schools took their referendum to the public, one point of criticism that came in return was a question of the cost of salaries for school administrators. A partial answer comes with the modern school funding scheme itself, according to Pursell.
“The school funding formula is very complicated and I’ve worked with it for 25-30 years and I still don’t understand all the nuances of it because they kept tinkering with it,” said Pursell. “And so that’s why most schools depend on a business manager who can just focus on making sure that you know how much money is coming in and how that fits into the formula.”