The topic of potentially allowing the use of golf carts in Morrisonville was discussed by the Windsor Village Board on Aug. 4. Currently, there is a pilot program for Lake Windsor neighborhoods that expires at the end of 2022. A similar program could be Morrisonville's future.

 Adam Lindemer

A Morrisonville resident is making a push to have golf carts be allowed on the municipality’s roadways.

Andy O’Connor spoke during an Aug. 4 Windsor Village Board meeting. He hopes that Morrisonville could mirror what has been going on in the Lake Windsor neighborhoods for the past year.