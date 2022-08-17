A Morrisonville resident is making a push to have golf carts be allowed on the municipality’s roadways.
Andy O’Connor spoke during an Aug. 4 Windsor Village Board meeting. He hopes that Morrisonville could mirror what has been going on in the Lake Windsor neighborhoods for the past year.
On May 6, 2021, the Windsor Village Board voted 4-1 to begin a pilot program within the Lake Windsor communities to allow the use of golf carts. According to Deputy Administrator Jamie Rybarczyk, that program is to end at the conclusion of 2022, unless the Board decides to extend the expiration date. The purpose of the pilot program is to gather data to see if those neighborhoods could accommodate golf cart usage, and the Board would further look at that situation sometime later in the year, with the possibility of there being a permanent ordinance to allow future usage.
O’Connor’s proposal wants golf carts allowed on 11 roads within Morrisonville — Meadowlark Drive, Iroquois Trail, Willow Street, East Street, Johnson Street, Morrison Street, Oak Street, Maple Street, Clinton Road, Selje Road and Lynn Street. Additionally, two crossings of Highway DM are proposed, in order for residents to get to the post office and the Frog Pond.
“This is a small town and it’s a great spot to have golf carts,” O’Connor said, adding that golf carts are slow moving and will have the necessary lights and mirrors. He also noted that most golf carts are battery operated and would not add to the noise pollution in the community.
Rybarczyk noted that a pilot program could also be started in Morrisonville, with a similar sunset clause as Lake Windsor. He said the expiration could be for the end of 2023, with the Board deciding to approve or deny an ordinance in the future.
Trustee Monica Smith, who attended the meeting virtually, was not in favor of golf cart usage in Morrisonville.
“Highway DM is right there, and I just don’t think this is a good idea at all,” she said.
O’Connor noted that all areas of the proposal are in speed limit zones of 25 mph, with the exception of the two crossings of DM.
“I’ve had many reservations about this topic, even in the Lake Windsor neighborhoods,” Trustee Kristine Schmidt said. “I supported a pilot program to collect data so we could come to a more permanent solution.”
She was in favor of a similar pilot program in Morrisonville to gather information in a certain time frame.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski was in favor of permanently allowing golf carts within the municipality.
“I’m OK with allowing golf carts anywhere the speed limit is 25 miles per hour,” he said.
O’Connor had a petition signed by more than 125 residents of Morrisonville, who were all in favor of allowing golf carts in the small municipality. O’Connor estimated Morrisonville’s population to be around 330. He also eluded to the low traffic flow along Highway DM, as he said most traffic from neighboring municipalities to others goes around Morrisonville. Although he did acknowledge that various road construction closures/detours and other events may cause an increase of traffic within Morrisonville, but didn’t see it as being much at all.
Rybarczyk was asked if any issues have come from the Lake Windsor neighborhoods on this topic, and he said no “glaring issues” have been reported to village staff.
Smith noted that Lake Windsor is more apt to handle golf carts because of the nearby golf course.
“There isn’t a golf course in Morrisonville,” Smith added.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth was in favor of a pilot program in Morrisonville because “you’ll be able to see the potential challenges.”
Wipperfurth added that he has “gone back-and-forth with this,” and the village has to be careful in setting precedents.
There was a notion to have slightly different rules in the two communities, but Rybarczyk advised against that. He said that if this moves forward, there should be a set of concise rules for both locations so the village can better rely on public safety if issues arise.
Having experience in public safety, Trustee Ed Wahl gave his thoughts. He said that he has “straddled the issue” because of that experience.
Wahl said that people on bikes and scooters are more at risk than those with golf carts, and that he agrees this should be a pilot program.
“My gut says this won’t get crazy, but this decision will affect all of Windsor,” Wahl said.
Lastly, Smith posed a question to Village Attorney William Cole, asking if there would be any added liability to the village if golf carts were permanently allowed in Morrisonville.
“In my view, this is not exposing the village to any liability,” Cole said.
Even though no action was needed on the topic yet, Wipperfurth made a motion to send this topic back to village staff, so they can collect more information and data. Board was in general agreement. The issue will then be brought back before the Board in the coming months for a vote of approval or denial of a pilot program.