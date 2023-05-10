If all the pieces fall into place, starting with the 2024-25 school year, up to 18 children in the DeForest Area School District will begin learning outside of the classroom, and literally outdoors — at least, when they’re not inside yurts.
That’s the dream of Jen Bailey, the executive director of Reach Dane, which runs programs for families with kids under the age of five in Dane and Green Counties, including family care programs and Head Start. The organization serves around 1,000 kids and their families every year.
DeForest had a head start program for over 20 years, but ended the program four years ago. DeForest attracted more middle- and upper-income families, so it did not have as great of need as surrounding communities such as Madison or Sun Prairie.
The district also needed back the space Head Start was using.
With indoor facilities that can meet the needs of a classroom being limited and rent prices increasing, Bailey began to look to the trees and trying to realize her dream of starting a nature-based outdoor preschool version of Head Start.
The goal of the program is that the children will spend about 80% of their time outdoors learning together with nature. The program would use yurts as shelters in case of bad weather.
The aim is to be good stewards and have the least impact possible on the land, so the yurts will be installed onto raised decks that can be removed at any time, with no concrete or permanent fixtures on the ground.
It had been a longtime goal of Reach Dane to pilot a program where kids would be outside the majority of the time, and ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor programming that connects kids with nature are more popular, Bailey said.
DeForest is an ideal community to host this kind of program, she added.
“It has wonderful natural areas, lots of space already set aside for conservation, it seemed like win-win for Reach Dane’s goals and bringing Head Start back to the community,” she said.
As COVID-19 has increased support for this type of outdoor education programming, the Reach Dane Head Start program received a one-time COVID-related federal grant of $400,000 to start the program, paying for infrastructure like yurts and solar power.
While Bailey sees local support for the program in DeForest, the bottom line is access to land to develop the outdoor preschool.
Bailey is seeking local landowners to come forward who might meet the program’s needs.
The ideal property would allow access to at least five acres of land that is woodland, not farmland, with mixed opportunities including water, prairie, and meadow. They would like a stream or other body of water. They would be installing yurts, but not permanently, so it would not impact the land. Reach Dane doesn’t have any desire to own the land, they are seeking a long-term land use agreement to access a property.
One of the main pieces that has been challenging is that this type of program doesn’t fit well into traditional zoning regulations, as they’re not constructing permanent structures, making it an unusual type of project, and navigating that has been a little bit tricky, Bailey said.
Once the land is secure, there is an additional approval process for the federal funds, which will take another three to six months. Then they can begin setting up yurts and training staff.
While there are other outdoor classrooms in Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay—this would be the first or one of the first nature-based Head Start programs across the entire country that Bailey knows of.
These types of nature-based programs are popular for families with means, she said, but can be out-of-reach for other families.
But it’s important to have early childhood learning grounded in the seasons, teaching kids about caring for land, which Head Start wants for the families it serves, Bailey said. That includes families at or below 100% of the federal poverty guidelines, families in food share programs, children in foster care, homeless families, or youth diagnosed with special needs.
Bailey considers this type of programming to be an intervention or prevention program.
“It eliminates problems you typically see as kids get older,” she said. “For low-income kids, if we support them in their early years, they do better in their later years. The kids we are serving are living with the realities of living in poverty, and along with that comes traumatic experiences. We serve kids who need a lot of support in social-emotional development.”
Traditional classrooms can set children up for challenging behavior, Bailey said, by being too cramped.
“It’s interesting in outdoor programs with kids outside all day and able to move their bodies around, they are better regulated and the challenging behavior in traditional classrooms virtually disappears,” she said.
As this would be a nature-based program, it will follow the seasons, observing as leaves are changing, discussing plants they see, and looking for animal tracks—but it will also offer the traditional, regular curriculum from Head Start in a best of both worlds approach, Bailey said.
The program would serve between six to eight children who are two-years-old, and around 10 children who are three-years-old. Head Start is intentionally planning small class sizes to ensure adequate safety and supervision amid nature.
There is a goal of other local collaborators besides a landowner, including sourcing all food from area CSAs and farmers, and inviting master gardeners to come create a learning garden for the kids. Any skills or talents will be welcomed to be shared as projects with the students, Bailey said.
They are working with an expert consultant on how to design this program, who has started numerous nature-based programs across the country.
“When you are doing something innovative of course it’s going to be a challenge, if it’s not challenging, you’re doing something wrong,” Bailey said. “It’s all part of the process. We’re approaching challenges with the spirit of every challenge is an opportunity for learning and growth.”
Local supportSchool board member Linda Leonhart has been an advocate for bringing the program to DeForest.
Her interest extends beyond just being on the board, she’s been a school principal, and a special education director, along with formerly serving as the state director of Head Start
Leonhart has been working with Bailey to get the program back.
She’s also been drumming up support amongst community members for re-establishing Head Start services in the community. Among those who have expressed support have included Jeff Mueller—former Village of DeForest Board president and former member of the DeForest Area School Board, Don Madelung—former member of the Village of Windsor Board, James Olson—DeForest Police Chief and member of the national organization Fight Crime Invest in Kids, Jan Williams—retired DeForest High School English and drama teacher, and Amy Meinen—a district resident who administers statewide wellness programs and grants for outdoor education of young children.
There are economic benefits to supporting these programs, Leonhart said, stating that for every dollar invested into high-quality early education programs, it can lead to $16 returning to the pockets of community members in the form of reduced special education needs, higher rates of grade level retention, reduced incarceration rates, and better employment outcomes.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our community, we just need to find the right setting for it to happen,” she said. “One of the real advantages of this is wherever this outdoor program goes there will be a long-term commitment of Head Start services.”