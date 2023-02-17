DeForestCafe.jpeg
An atrium for students to gather in the DeForest Area High School.

 Eppstein Uhen Architects

On Feb. 2, a “hold and secure” was called at DeForest Area High School to keep the halls clear following a fight that broke out between two students.

While the district is limited on what it can share about specific incidents due to student confidentiality, the district’s school resource officer, Officer Andrew Freeman, provided the Times-Tribune with details about what a "hold and secure" is, appropriate situations where this would be called, and other information about school safety responses.

