On Feb. 2, a “hold and secure” was called at DeForest Area High School to keep the halls clear following a fight that broke out between two students.
While the district is limited on what it can share about specific incidents due to student confidentiality, the district’s school resource officer, Officer Andrew Freeman, provided the Times-Tribune with details about what a "hold and secure" is, appropriate situations where this would be called, and other information about school safety responses.
“Regarding our recent hold and secure incidents, I am unable to share details of those incidents due to youth confidentiality,” Freeman said. “I can provide details on why and how these incidents occur.”
A hold and secure could be called for multiple reasons, Freeman said, including medical emergency, a student in crisis, an external threat in the vicinity of a school building, or student disturbances and fights.
Less common incidents include a sweep by a police K-9 unit to make sure a school is drug-free, or an animal accidentally entering into a school building.
Sometimes just one wing or pod of a school building is put into a hold and secure, while other times it could be the whole building.
“The school administration and support staff at each school do a great job in identifying the areas that are affected during an incident so the range of the hold and secure is appropriate,” Freeman said. “Also, when a hold and secure is established, it does not mean law enforcement is always responding and taking police action.”
For example, when a student gets severely injured such as in a gym class or the wood shop, a hold and secure keeps students in their classrooms so that Emergency Medical Services personnel can move through the school in an expedient manner without having to navigate students being in the hallways.
In a typical year, a school will have a handful of hold and secures based on occurrences such as a staff or student medical emergency, or student-escalated behaviors that may need time and support to calm down.
“We want to ensure the safety of others and protect the dignity of the student,” Freeman said. “We generally communicate with families at the schools if the entire school was put into a hold and secure."
However, if just a section of the school is affected, the district may communicate with just those families, he added.
"The main goal of a hold and secure is to get students out of an area where an incident is happening. It allows for more confidentiality for the students and staff involved in whatever incident is taking place,” Freeman said.
While there have been multiple hold and secure incidents in recent months, the district doesn’t currently keep track of the number that take place, according to district safety coordinator Roz Craney.
Some parents and residents may be curious about how this differs from a lockdown.
The term "lockdown" is commonly used when a potential threat or an identified threat is perceived on campus, whether inside or outside, Freeman said. This is commonly known as an “active threat.”
“This type of threat of violence starts an options-based response of ‘run, hide, fight’ that staff and students in our district are trained in,” Freeman said.
Other protective actions include locking doors or barricading a room, but Freeman said no active threats have occurred during his three years at the district.
“With continued police partnership with the school district, we are constantly supporting the staff and students on how to make the school community safer for everyone,” Freeman added.