Sunfish Pond Development
A new trail will be extended with a loop from Sunfish Pond as part of the Capital Improvement Plan.

 File photo

Some very large DeForest capital improvement projects are slated for completion in the next year, including trail projects and a more than $1.8 million River Road reconstruction project from Brook Street to ABS.

But with grants and Tax Incremental Financing funding much of the cost, DeForest taxpayers should see little impact.