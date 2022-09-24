Some very large DeForest capital improvement projects are slated for completion in the next year, including trail projects and a more than $1.8 million River Road reconstruction project from Brook Street to ABS.
But with grants and Tax Incremental Financing funding much of the cost, DeForest taxpayers should see little impact.
DeForest Village Finance Director Carol Herwig presented a five-year capital improvement plan at the village’s board’s committee of the whole meeting on Sept. 20, with project details and financing.
Herwig prefaced the discussion by reminding board members of their budget policies.
They include future planning for capital expenditures, with five-year plans spreading the cost among each year and maintaining a stable tax rate.
Another policy seeks to use long-term for capital expenditures and if long-term debt is to be used, the board should make sure it is not paying for something after it has outlived its use.
Another policy addresses the unassigned fund balance in the general fund, Herwig said. Anything over 25% percent of the general fund should be used for one-term expenditures, according to the policy.
“I bring that up because… the balance at the end of ‘21 was at 24.8 percent of our subsequent year expenditures, so we are right at the top of that limit. We probably want to start discussing how we want to use some of those surplus funds,” Herwig said.
One document Herwig shared noted that the village typically taxes about $2.5 million each year for debt. In 2023, the village will pay down $1.9 million in principal.
The goal, Herwig said, is to keep the debt at the same rate and from year to year. But in 2023, despite all of the capital improvement projects, the debt to the taxpayers is estimated at less than $2 million, Herwig said.
“When you start to look at all the projects, it looks sizable, but the impact to the taxpayers is in line with what we’ve done in the past,” Herwig said. “It keeps things fairly level. A lot of the projects on this list are going to be covered by other financing sources.”
The 2023 Capital Improvement Plan shows $13 million in spending. The document provided to the board also shows dollars from other funding sources, and where previous Tax Increment Finance borrowing will be used to finance projects.
“So in the end, we have roughly $3 million that will actually have to be borrowed under the capital projects area, and then almost $1 million of that will get paid back by developer contributions,” Herwig said.
The projects
Director of Public Services Judd Blau, shared information about some of the projects. They include:
-Replacing fire shutters in the public library windows, a process requiring architectural work and state approval.
-Police squad cars, radios and speed boards that record traffic speeds.
-Trail projects, with a number of these planned, including the high school trail project, one on Windsor Road from Bellflower Court at Sunfish Pond west to River Road.
“We’ll have a full loop there on that southwest side of the village for people to utilize the trails, which is very exciting,” Blau said.
-Reconstruction of Windsor Road and River Road, two full reconstruction projects with sewer and curb and gutter. The Windsor Road project will be in conjunction with a bridge replacement over the Yahara River. Both projects will receive grants and developer funding.
Also included in the capital plan are nine resurfacing projects, Blau said.
“With the bigger projects that we have and the ability to get such a big project done for as little outlayed for the village taxpayer, this is a good year for us to get a bunch of smaller projects ticked off the list,” Blau said.
Among the resurfacing projects are Trailside Drive from Acker Parkway to Lexington Parkway, West Mohawk, Winn Court, Rauls Trace, Mohican, Sunset Drive, and Hawthorn Court.
Other projects include a new east-west road funded with Tax Incremental Financing. Evco Circle will be extended to River Road. A new road is also planned to allow new development to occur west of Fleet Farm.
A loop of sanitary sewer will also be installed, and funds are also set aside for vehicles and equipment replacement.
Herwig recommended that police squad radios be paid for by unassigned fund balance, noting that balance will include approximately $49,000 extra this year. Those radios typically don’t last 10 years, and so the life of the borrowing would be longer than that of the equipment.
The Capital Improvement Plan is just one step in the village’s budget process, and staff hoped to learn the board’s comfort level with it, Herwig said. Village board members and staff will soon begin hearing the departments’ budget requests.