Deputy Hayley Collins plants one of 20 trees at the park, assisted by Nick Midthun while other Public Works staff look on. From right are Eddie Haltaufderheide, Lee Dietrick, Dave Stromme and Public Works Director Davis Clark.
Deputy Hayley Collins plants one of 20 trees at the park, assisted by Nick Midthun while other Public Works staff look on. From right are Eddie Haltaufderheide, Lee Dietrick, Dave Stromme and Public Works Director Davis Clark.
In a community that lost more than 200 trees in the past few years, Arbor Day is now a pretty big deal.
In Windsor, emerald ash borer wiped out more than a hundred trees, and the public works department cut down many to accommodate what will be the new town center on Windsor Road where a shelter and parking lot are planned.
On April 28, Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth with public works staff planted 20 trees at Morrisonville Park, as Wipperfurth read a proclamation to mark Arbor Day in Windsor, noting that trees are "a source of joy and spiritual renewal" and describing their environmental benefits.
Wipperfurth encouraged the community to support Arbor Day, as well.
The village received a $5,000 grant to purchase trees through the Wisconsin Alliant Energy Community Tree Program and the Tress Forever USA One Million Trees Initiative, according to Village Clerk Christine Capstran.
In all, the community purchased 35 trees, 13 species in all, including burr oak, red bud, State Street maple, chestnut, ginkgo, hackberry and others.
In Morrissonville Park alone, 26 ash trees were taken down, said Public Works Director Davis Clark.
"That's why we have so many different trees, so we don't have the same thing happen in the future where one bug will kill every tree," Clark said.
The village plans to make its Arbor Day celebration an annual tradition with more trees planted each year, village officials said, and will invite community members to volunteer to with the programs.
Public Works staffer Nick Midthun, who attended the Wisconsin Tree Management Institute, was on hand to demonstrate proper tree planting techniques, as well. Davis commended Midthun for suggesting the Arbor Day celebration.
The plan is to choose a different park each year, with Windsor Hills pegged as the next location, Wipperfurth said.