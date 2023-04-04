Village of DeForest Spring Election Day 2023
Buy Now

Voters filled DeForest Village Hall on Tuesday morning, filling out their ballots to decide Village Board President, three board member positions, as well as weighing in on the race for State Supreme Court.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Jane Cahill Wolfgram will be returning to the position of DeForest Village Board President following a victory in Tuesday’s election.

Although a passing count of red yard signs throughout the village may have suggested a strong showing for challenger and Village Board member William Landgraf, Cahill Wolfgram came out on top with 57.5% versus 42% for Landgraf.