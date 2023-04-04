Voters filled DeForest Village Hall on Tuesday morning, filling out their ballots to decide Village Board President, three board member positions, as well as weighing in on the race for State Supreme Court.
Jane Cahill Wolfgram will be returning to the position of DeForest Village Board President following a victory in Tuesday’s election.
Although a passing count of red yard signs throughout the village may have suggested a strong showing for challenger and Village Board member William Landgraf, Cahill Wolfgram came out on top with 57.5% versus 42% for Landgraf.
The election was decided with 3,627 votes--2,084 to Cahill Wolfgram, 1,525 to Landgraf, and 18 write-ins.
The results come at the end of a consequential term for both board members and the village at large, as the two were frequently at odds in high-profile debates such as recent residential development in the Conservancy Place neighborhood and the construction of the Pinseekers golf complex.
In April 2021 Cahill Wolfgram was elected to the position, following a December 2020 appointment following the resignation of Judd Blau, with 1,328 votes, though she was unopposed on the ballot.
For the DeForest Village Board, trustees Jim Simpson and Rebecca Witherspoon were re-elected. However, trustee Abigail Lowery opting out of another term, the ballot only showed two names for three open seats, with the third to be determined by write-in vote. Although elections winners are not certified until completion of a more formal process, the DeForest Village Clerk confirmed that, unofficially, Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn received the most write-in votes and is expected to fill the seat formerly held by Lowery.
In Tuesday’s election, unsurprisingly unopposed candidate Jason Hanson was selected as Municipal Judge of the Villages of DeForest and Windsor, with over 99% of the vote.
In the DeForest Area School District races, Gail Lovick and Megan Taylor will be returning to the Board of Education, respectively unchallenged as representatives for the Village of Windsor, and likewise, Linda Leonhart will be returning as a representative for the Town of Burke.
In the Village fo Windsor, Robert Wipperfurth will remain Village Board President, re-elected without a challenger.
The race for two seats on the Windsor Village Board of Trustees, on the other hand, was competitive throughout, with three candidates and close results. Incumbent trustees Kristine Schmidt and Bruce Stravinsky will be returning, each earning 37.3% and 32.5%, though Alan Harvey narrowly followed Stravinsky, with 29.6%, a difference of only 126 votes.