Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Conway denied two motions to dismiss charges against Gabriel S. Savage before finding probable cause for the charges at a preliminary hearing for the 19-year-old DeForest man on four counts of felony attempted first degree homicide and two counts of felony attempted first-degree sexual assault.
Savage will be formally arrainged on the new charges July 15.
Savage was charged last week with the six counts after new evidence of his alleged plan to attack, kidnap, and kill a former classmate was discovered by law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, Savage was initially arrested on March 20 after DeForest Police responded to a call about a vehicle parked on the wrong side of residential street on a Sunday evening. According to the criminal complaint, officers found Savage dressed in all black with his face covered and an assault style rifle and several magazines of ammunition.
Savages faces four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and new charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 by threat of force or violence.
The original case against Savage included After posting $10,000 cash bail for the original case, a $100,000 cash bond was set in a June 24 bail hearing based on the new charges against Savage.
According to the criminal complaint, the new charges are based on information received June 20 when DeForest Police Department Detective Ben Larson became aware of messages in a chat room for XBox Discord users. The message was sent to the group and it read, “Gabe had another notebook that stated that he was planning to kill the girl, her whole family, and himself. Somebody should let [name omitted] know that, cuz Gabe’s currently out on bail, and he’s trying to buy mace.”A message a couple of hours after the first said Savage’s parents had the notebook and they were not going to turn it over to the police.
A Wisconsin Dells Police Department detective went to the parents’ home and got the notebook. The detective was told the notebook was found under the driver’s seat of Savage’s car when it was being cleaned out to be sold to pay his bond.
Larson reviewed the notebook and found almost 100 pages with writings on them. Most were dated and appeared to be Savage’s daily journal. There were writings about the initial victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage began writing a manifesto in the fall of 2021. It was entitled “My Mission — Savage” and described his life and interactions and feeling he had nothing to lose. The first words of the manifesto are “You must all be wondering why I did this, well I will tell you why …”
According to the criminal complaint, toward the end of the manifesto, Savage wrote “So my plan is to go to [initial victim’s name] house. He then details his intentions to shoot and kill her family, assault her and another family member, before killing himself while lying next to the initial victim like Romeo and Juliet.
The manifesto detailed which type of AR-15 ammunition he planned to use at different points. He also wrote about his desire to be buried in his brown leather jacket an his desire to “let this journal be shown without censorship to the public.”
The four attempted homicide charges carry a maximum penalty of 60 years imprisonment. The sexual assault charges carry maximum penalties of 30 years imprisonment.
Initial charges Savage was initially charged with felony attempted kidnapping and stalking.
Larson met with the victim on April 1. The victim said she knew who Savage was and she was in the same grade as him in the DeForest School District.She said had some classes with Savage throughout their time together in the school, but she had no real interaction with him.