Over the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area.

On Aug. 18, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the DeForest, Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, UW, Deforest, and Middleton Police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin DCI conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.