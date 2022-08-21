Over the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area.
On Aug. 18, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the DeForest, Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, UW, Deforest, and Middleton Police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin DCI conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.
During the 4-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Fitchburg. Two individuals were taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit. Two 21-year-olds were arrested according to a Dane County Sheriff Office’s news release — Donovan A. Moore and Leander H. Jones.
Jones was arrested on several outstanding warrants and Moore had new charges related to the pursuit and subsequent traffic stop, including knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, and drug related charges.
Area agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles. Remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from your vehicle, even when parked in your driveway. In addition, citizens are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents.