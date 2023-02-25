On Feb. 15 Gov. Tony Evers announced his proposed 2023 budget, which is expected to mark the beginning of an extended period of argument, debate, and negotiation with the State Legislature, but also will hit on at least one subject that has been an ongoing concern for local municipalities.

Elected leaders in towns, villages, and cities have frequently commented on the difficulty providing services within budget constraints given the state of “shared revenue” that provides state funding for local services.