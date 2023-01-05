Spring Election 2021

Poll volunteer Barb Atkinson preps a bowl of “I voted” stickers as the first voters arrive to cast their ballots in the 2021 Spring Election at the DeForest Village Hall. DeForest’s place as partially within three separate Assembly and Senate districts resulted in a disproportionate number of special elections, and increased work and costs for the village with multiple ballots being required for each regular election.

 Jonathan Stefonek

The spring elections are set for April 4 and the deadline to file nomination papers was earlier this week on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Multiple seats are set to expire in all of the DeForest area communities and voters can start familiarizing themselves with the candidates now.

Tags