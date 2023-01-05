The spring elections are set for April 4 and the deadline to file nomination papers was earlier this week on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Multiple seats are set to expire in all of the DeForest area communities and voters can start familiarizing themselves with the candidates now.
Town of Burke
In the Town of Burke, all three incumbents filed for re-election, with no challengers having filed, so a February primary will not be necessary. The term for all offices is for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 18. On the ballot are
Town Chairperson, Kevin Viney; Town Board Supervisor, Seat 2, Jeff Stieren; Town Board Supervisor, Seat 3, Steven Berg.
For more information, contact Deputy Clerk Elissa Friedl at (608) 825-8420 or deputy@townofburke.com
Village of DeForest
There will be a vacancy on the Board of Trustees unless a write-in candidate is elected, as incumbent trustee Abigail Lowery submitted her non-candidacy paperwork on Dec. 23.
Offices on the ballot: Village President, Jane Cahill Wolfgram (incumbent) and
William Landgraf. Landgraf is currently a village trustee.
Village Trustee (three open seats): Jim Simpson (incumbent) and Rebecca Witherspoon (incumbent).
For more information, contact Village Clerk Calli Lundgren at (608) 846-6751 or lundgrenc@vi.deforest.wi.us.
DeForest School Board
All three of the incumbents are running unopposed. There will be no referendum on the ballot for the school district.
Seats on the DASD Board of Education up for election:
Two Board members from the Village of Windsor: Each for a three year term, expiring in the Spring of 2026.
Incumbents: Gail Lovick and Megan Taylor
One Board member from the Town of Burke: For a three year term, expiring in the Spring of 2026. Incumbent: Linda Leonhart
Town of Leeds
Elected individuals will succeed the incumbents. The term for all offices is for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
A town caucus to nominate candidates to appear on the April ballot for the open offices will take place sometime before Jan. 21, with notice given at least five days before the caucus once it’s scheduled.
Offices on the ballot: Town Board Chairperson, Incumbent: Mark Frank; Town Board Supervisor 1, Incumbent: Alan Kaltenberg; Town Board Supervisor 2, Incumbent: Dan Anderson. Town Clerk, Incumbent: Joan Olson; Town Treasurer, Incumbent: Mark Witt.
For more information, contact Clerk Joan Olson at (608) 206-7122 or townofleeds@centurytel.net.
Town of Vienna
In the Town of Vienna, all three incumbents filed for re-election, with no challengers having filed. The term for all offices is for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 18.
Offices on the ballot: Town Chair, Jerry Marx; Town Supervisor I, Steve Ruegsegger; Town Supervisor II Sherry Meinholz.
For more information, contact Town Clerk Kathleen Clark at (608) 846-3800 or clerk@viennawi.gov.
Village of Windsor
Elected individuals would succeed the incumbents. The term for all offices is for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 18.
Offices on the ballot: Village President, Robert E. Wipperfurth (incumbent).
Village Trustee (two open seats): Bruce Stravinski (incumbent), Kristine Schmidt (incumbent), Alan J. Harvey.
For more information, contact Village Clerk Christine Capstran at (608) 888-0066 or christine@ .gov.