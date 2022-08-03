Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett will begin closing a portion of the Dane County Jail, the department announced in a news release.
It’s been nearly six years since the Dane County Jail Update Study (Health and Life Safety) found that “Dane County should not consider extending the life of the CCB Jail, but should work towards getting out of the building with due haste.”
Without a safe facility in Dane County, the Sheriff’s Office will begin shipping residents to other county jails.
“A lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages, has brought us to the difficult decision to place some of our jail residents in other counties,” Barrett said in the release. “I will continue to advocate for a facility to be built in Dane County which reflects our community values.”
The east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building — which is the oldest area of the jail — will be closed, and residents will be transferred to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties. Approximately 65 men and women will be shipped out of county.
The Sheriff’s Office will also address staffing shortages by offering a lateral hiring opportunity for sworn positions. This will allow an officer or deputy from another agency to be hired without sacrificing their previous years of service. Dane County is currently operating at more than 40 deputy positions under optimal staffing levels.