Dane County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed part of the 2023 Dane County budget that would have prioritized a five-story replacement to the county jail over a six-story one.
The 70-year-old City-County Building (CCB) jail located in downtown Madison has been deemed outdated and unsafe by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who in August closed the oldest area of the jail, and moved 65 residents of the jail to facilities in other counties.
While a need to build a new jail has been agreed upon by the County Board and the Sheriff’s Department, what that should look like has been at the center of disagreement.
In March, board members agreed to a plan to build a six-story tower with 825 beds. That was already viewed as a compromise after a previous proposal -- a seven-story tower with 922 beds -- was going to go over-budget by $24 million dollars.
The current CCB jail is eight stories tall and has 1,013 beds.
The plan agreed to in March allocated $166 million to consolidate the existing jail facilities into a single campus that includes the existing Public Safety Building in downtown Madison and construction of a new six-story tower building.
The Black Caucus of Dane County’s Board of Supervisors unveiled its own proposal in August -- a five-story tower with 725 beds. The caucus has suggested that instead of funding a larger project, that funding could be put towards efforts and initiatives that would reduce jail population, thus not necessitating so many beds.
Sheriff Barrett pushed back against that proposal, stating there would be too few beds for projected incarceration rates in the county, and that the five-story tower would be too small from the day it opened, which would mean keeping the CCB jail open. In August, Barrett also said that a reduced bed capacity does not automatically incentivize stakeholders to implement social justice reforms that lead to reduced incarceration.
Parisi’s veto, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, means that design work for the six-story tower will continue in favor of stopping that work to begin researching a five-story alternative.
In a letter to the county board, Parisi stated he did not wish to delay the CCB jail replacement any further, particularly with research into the six-story proposal being close to completion.
“The budget presented to me called for stopping the very design work [that] is now only weeks away from completion,” Parisi wrote. “I feel stopping the thoughtful, detailed design work the county has invested in would be irresponsible, wasteful, and perpetuate the start/stop cycle that’s driven up the cost of this project. Proceeding with the design work that’s underway on the already downsized project is the fastest, most cost effective path to closing the CCB.”
In October, in a 4-2 vote, county board supervisors passed an amendment in support of the Black Caucus’ vision for a smaller jail.
Sheriff Barrett stated in a Nov. 16 news release he was disappointed with that amendment, and said the five-story tower plan means the CCB would continue to be used.
“Further reduction of the bed count will result in the continued use of the sixth and seventh floors of the City County Building, cause jail overcrowding, and create the need to introduce a costly jail expansion recommendation once the undersized project is completed,” the release said. “The amendment threatens the health and life safety of those living, working and volunteering in the CCB for the foreseeable future. The five story proposal is a costly compromise of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office principles, values, long term objectives and agency welfare.”
While he did not support the five-story jail replacement proposal, as part of the 2023 budget, Parisi has created a new county department, the Department of Justice Reform and Equity, which he said will be committed to “implementing criminal justice reforms that address disparities, reduce recidivism, and protect public safety.”