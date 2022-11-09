The DeForest Village Hall was crowded with voters even in non-peak mid-morning hours. Many clerks reported having voters lined up before their doors opened, with steady streams of voters continuing through the day.
Polling places in DeForest and Windsor, as elsewhere in the region, opened their doors at 7 a.m. with voters already lined up and the pace continuing through the day.
Even before the doors opened Tuesday, Village of Windsor staff reported 1,652 absentee ballots issued with 1,573 ballots returned as of mid-morning. In DeForest, staff estimated about 2,000 ballots through absentee and early voting.
An unsurprising outcome was for Senate District 13 in which Republican John Jagler was re-elected in an unopposed seat.
Jagler started in the seat in early 2021 following a special election to fill the former seat of now House Representative Scott Fitzgerald. The move resulted in a special election to fill Jagler’s former District 37 Assembly seat, with Republican Capitol Aide William Penterman, of Columbus, narrowly defeating Democrat Pete Adams.
In his first November election, Penterman defended his seat against Dane County Board member Maureen McCarville of Deforest. As returns came in through the night, Penterman and McCarville exchanged leads, with McCarville getting ahead by about 52% to 48%, but with only 48% of votes counted as of early Wednesday morning.