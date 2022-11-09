DeForest 2022 Midterm Election Day Polling
The DeForest Village Hall was crowded with voters even in non-peak mid-morning hours. Many clerks reported having voters lined up before their doors opened, with steady streams of voters continuing through the day.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Polling places in DeForest and Windsor, as elsewhere in the region, opened their doors at 7 a.m. with voters already lined up and the pace continuing through the day.

Even before the doors opened Tuesday, Village of Windsor staff reported 1,652 absentee ballots issued with 1,573 ballots returned as of mid-morning. In DeForest, staff estimated about 2,000 ballots through absentee and early voting.