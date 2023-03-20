Framework for Our Future 3.0
Buy Now

Approximately 100 community stakeholders gathered in October 2018 for the district’s third Framework for Our Future conference. 

 File photo

In schools, progress reports are typically given from teachers to students—but later this year, community members are set to give the school district a progress report.

A process for planning out the future of DeForest Area School District that has taken place roughly once every 10 years since February 1999 will check-in at a halfway point this November.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags