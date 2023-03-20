In schools, progress reports are typically given from teachers to students—but later this year, community members are set to give the school district a progress report.
A process for planning out the future of DeForest Area School District that has taken place roughly once every 10 years since February 1999 will check-in at a halfway point this November.
The Framework For Our Future process has taken place since 1999, engaging various stakeholders in the community to form a shared vision for the future of the school district.
It was from this process that the basis for the district’s current mission, vision, and belief statements was formed.
“The mission of the DeForest Area School District is to provide an excellent education by engaging, challenging, and inspiring all students to pursue their full potential,” it states. “The DeForest Area School District is committed to a culture that honors knowledge, respects individuals, demands excellence, fosters life-long learning, and supports relationships that strengthen individuals, families and community.”
The decennial discussions are intended to ensure that the continuously-evolving needs of all students and families are met.
Full Framework conferences were held in February 1999, February 2009, and October 2018. A meeting for monitoring Framework progress was held in February 2014, and coming up on Nov. 4 of this year there will be another midway meeting.
Each decade or half has been affixed with a numeral. From 1999 to 2009 was Framework 1.0 (“Building a Community of Learning for All”), and from 2009 to 2014 was 2.0 (“Seeking our New Horizon”). From 2014 to 2018 was Framework 2.5 and then 3.0 followed at the end of 2018. The upcoming session will result in Framework For Our Future 3.5.
Each of these conferences set a variety of goals to be met over the next half to full decade, including: provide an opportunity for citizens to participate in the process of thinking and planning for our future; identify the issues and trends that shape our community; explore the knowledge, skills and attributes that will be necessary for graduates of the DeForest Area School District in order to be a responsible citizen, have a good quality of life, and be successful; identify ways that the DeForest Area School District can be effective in creating a learning environment that will enable our children to thrive in the future.
The district has aimed to have several outcomes as a result of the vision planning including: building community, supporting the overall growth and development of children, developing life-long and community-wide learning opportunities, providing optional learning structures with a choice of school programs, and creating learning programs that are comprehensive, globally-oriented, and promote excellence.
While the Saturday, Nov. 4 conference was still 250 days away, members of the DeForest Area School District Board of Education began the initial planning stages for it during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.
At the Feb. 27 meeting, Debbie Brewster and Drew Howick, both of Howick Associates—a Waunakee-based consulting firm that aims to help with “designing and facilitating group discussions that enable the participants to solve a problem or advance an issue”—presented the board members with information on the history of past Framework conferences at DASD and the purpose for holding the events.
The Frameworks should articulate a shared vision based on common ground, and offer action plans to meet goals, they said.
The objectives for the November meeting include understanding recent accomplishments of DASD, identifying issues and trends that are impacting education in the school district, providing input so the district can refine existing priorities, and strengthening the relationship between the school and community.
The Frameworks give the district permission to move towards a desired direction, Horwick said.
During the Feb. 27 meeting, board members began working to identify which stakeholders they would like to invite to the table this autumn. They offered suggestions for representatives from various subsets of the community including business owners, officials from the local government, clergy members, leaders of area civic organizations, senior citizens, parents and guardians, students, principals, school support staff, and some of the school board members themselves.
The selected individuals, which are called the “design team,” will be asked to participate in two or three meetings from August through October leading up to the official Framework 3.5 conference in November.
With so much enthusiasm around current issues, trends, and data—this team will work to funnel all that information into common themes and then prioritize them. Knowing there will be many differences of opinion and many ideas shared at the official conference in November, the design team will work on the front end to help narrow down the scope ahead of time.
Issues facing the school such as technology, equity, racial equality, achievement gaps, rapid population growth, teacher shortages, budget cuts, safety, security, bullying, and mental health are all brought to the table.
Meeting halfway through Framework 3.0 will allow the district to reevaluate what it said its goals were in 2018, determine where it’s at now in terms of meeting those goals, and decide if it's on the right track. During the conference, participants will be asked, “What does the district need to consider and do to stay on course?”
Looking to the past is a central part of planning for the future during this process.
“To better understand and appreciate the [school districts’] collective history and experiential changes, participants created a database of the past,” a summary of the 2018 conference states. “The focus on the past helped lead to a better understanding of the meaning of their history and its implications for the future.”
Framework For Our Future uses a proprietary process called “Future Search,” developed by organizational consultant Marvin Weisbord, which claims to be “among the best-established and most effective methods for enabling people to make and implement ambitious plans.”
“A Future Search program is a task-oriented meeting for planning with a large diverse group, using a 'whole systems' approach,” a description states. “The goal of the meeting is to create a dramatic new action plan. Group members do this by reaching a better understanding of their past and present, confirming the values they hold in common and thinking about what they want for the future. This thought process allows them to create a future plan which is grounded in reality. To this end, participants engage in a series of informal dialogue. They are encouraged to listen to and understand each other. Discovering common agendas and shared ideals is emphasized and participants are encouraged to find new ways to interact.”