A public hearing Nov. 3 will allow Dane County residents one last chance to provide comment on the 2023 budget, with several amendments from the county’s Personnel and Finance Committee own included.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles, who represents the 34th District on the on the board, announced several of those amendments in a release this week.
One would retain the funding put into the county executive’s budget to expand the Dane County Sheriff’s Office mental health crisis response with three full-time mental health workers from Journey Mental Health.
The Health and Human Needs Committee had recommended using the $440,000 instead to create a crisis response model outside of law enforcement through Madison CARES. It could entail training 911 workers to dispatch the appropriate responder when calls come in, along with creating a crisis triage center.
The Personnel and Finance committee took comments from the public last week, with many voicing support for the budget draft from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. A portion of the $440,000 would cover the cost of additional embedded crisis workers to add to the three part-time workers. These would be full-time staff.
Also, $191,000 of the funds would go toward purchasing unmarked vehicles, allowing the mental health workers to be mobile and respond on their own. Currently, three part-time mental health workers accompany sheriff’s deputies on calls.
While the budget amendment retains the funds for the expanded mental health crisis response team within the sheriff's office, it also creates a “position in the mental health division of the Department of Human Services to explore the establishment of a non-law enforcement embedded mobile health crisis response system outside of the City of Madison,” the release notes.
It would also create a Public Safety Communications position to start July 1 to coordinate a mobile mental health crisis response system.
Those positions would be funded by the personnel costs of two vacant deputy positions.
Asked if the amendment in essence removes funding from the sheriff’s office, Miles said more mental health crisis workers responding to incidents should divert people from entering the county jail, creating less of a need to replace the deputies. He added that the positions had been vacant for some time.
Other amendments to the budget as listed in the county board chair’s memo include:
-changing the scope of the jail consolidation project to a 5-story tower, while providing $308,623 for jail diversion housing.
-increasing the Affordable Housing Development Fund by $4 million, for a total of $10 million in 2023.
-creating a Fair Chance Housing Development fund of $4 million to support new construction or rehabilitation projects with affordable housing units, including units for household members previously in the legal system who lack access to permanent housing.
-providing $2.3 million for the Restoring Roots supportive housing project.
-providing $700,000 to the Salvation Army Family Shelter.
-creating a housing specialist position to administer the Fair Chance Housing Development.
-providing funding for operations of Madison’s men’s overnight shelter.