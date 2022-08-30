Rep. William Penterman

DeForest Area School District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz and the School Board welcomed a guest during an Aug. 22 meeting.

Rep. William Penterman (D-Columbus) of the 37th District of the State Assembly sat in on the meeting, and later answered questioned asked by Toetz. The 37th District covers parts of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Penterman won a Special Election for the seat in July 2021 after John Jagler (R-Wis.) was elected to the State Senate in April of that year. Penterman’s seat is up for election in January.