The Town of Leeds held a caucus on Saturday, Jan. 14 at its town hall to determine which community members will be candidates for the five positions on the April 4 election ballot.For position of Town Chair, to succeed incumbent Mark Frank, Mark Frank and Jeffrey Fiess were nominated.For position of Town Supervisor 1, to succeed incumbent Alan Kaltenberg, Alan Kaltenberg and Melinda Bruner were nominated.For position of Town Supervisor 2, to succeed incumbent Dan Anderson, Dan Anderson and Larry Wells were nominated.For position of Town Treasurer, to succeed incumbent Mark Witt, Mark Witt was nominated.For position of Town Clerk, to succeed incumbent Joan Olson, Joan Olson was nominated.The terms will be for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 11.For more information, contact Clerk Olson at 608-206-7122 or townofleeds@centurytel.net.