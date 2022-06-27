Gabriel S. Savage of DeForest faces four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and new charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 by threat of force or violence. The charges result from the same March 20 arrest which led to initial charges as a stalking case.
After posting $10,000 cash bail for the original case, a $100,000 cash bond was set in a June 24 bail hearing based on the new charges against Savage. The 19-year-old Savage is scheduled for a July 5 preliminary hearing at Dane County Circuit Court on the new charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the new charges are based on information received June 20 when DeForest Police Department Detective Ben Larson became aware of messages in a chat room for XBox Discord users. The message was sent to the group and it read, “Gabe had another notebook that stated that he was planning to kill the girl, her whole family, and himself. Somebody should let [name omitted] know that, cuz Gabe’s currently out on bail, and he’s trying to buy mace.”
A message a couple of hours after the first said Savage’s parents had the notebook and they were not going to turn it over to the police.
A Wisconsin Dells Police Department detective went to the parents' home and got the notebook. The detective was told the notebook was found under the driver’s seat of Savage’s car when it was being cleaned out to be sold to pay his bond.
The notebook is a blue composition notebook with his name and school class information on the cover.
Larson reviewed the notebook and found almost 100 pages with writings on them. Most were dated and appeared to be Savage’s daily journal. There were writings about the initial victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage began writing a manifesto in the fall of 2021. It was entitled “My Mission - Savage” and described his life and interactions and feeling he had nothing to lose. The first words of the manifesto are “You must all be wondering why I did this, well I will tell you why …”
According to the criminal complaint, toward the end of the manifesto, Savage wrote “So my plan is to go to [initial victim’s name] house. He then details his intentions to shoot and kill her family, assault her and another family member, before killing himself while lying next to the initial victim.
The manifesto detailed which type of AR-15 ammunition he planned to use at different points. He also wrote about his desire to be buried in his brown leather jacket an his desire to “let this journal be shown without censorship to the public.”
According to the criminal complaint, Larson executed a search warrant on March 31 and found a brown leather jacket in the closet, along with other writings, and ammunition consistent with the manifesto details.
The four attempted homicide charges carry a maximum penalty of 60 years imprisonment. The sexual assault charges carry maximum penalties of 30 years imprisonment.
Initial charges
Savage was initially charged with felony attempted kidnapping and stalking after a March 20 call alerted DeForest Police officers to a suspected threat.
DeForest Police Chief James Olson held a press conference on April 8 to review the case.
“In law enforcement, it is often said that success is measured by what doesn’t happen,” said Olson. “In the case that is absolutely true, thanks to the collaboration between our community that we are proud to serve and our department, we were able to stop an unimaginable tragedy.”
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney’s office, DeForest police officers Adam Deppe and Ben Zeidler were dispatched at 9:59 p.m. to Meadow Lane after a caller said a vehicle drove through the area and was parked on the wrong side of the road with its lights off.
The officers observed a single male seated in the driver’s seat dressed in all black wearing a black knit winter hat and a black surgical face mask. The hat was pulled low to the brow line and the face mask was pulled high to only expose the eyes and a small section of the face. Officer Deppe observed multiple loaded 30-round rifle magazines in the rear seat of the suspect vehicle.
Deppe observed the barrel and muzzle of an AR-style semi-automatic rifle sticking out of a duffel bag that was located next to the driver on the passenger seat. Deppe informed Zeidler of what he could see and informed Zeidler to ask the driver, who was verbally identified as Gabriel S. Savage, to step out of the vehicle.
Officers reported that as Savage stepped out of the vehicle, Deppe saw a loaded rifle magazine protruding from his back pocket. The officers escorted Savage to the front of Officer Ziedler’s squad vehicle to be frisked.
Deppe frisked Savage and found six loaded rifle magazines in his cargo pockets, as well as two pairs of handcuffs, one in each of the back pockets of his pants.
Savage reportedly said he was out driving without a destination. When asked why he had a firearm and a large amount of ammunition, Savage said he was worried about his personal protection. Asked about the handcuffs, Savage told officers he had them in case he had to make a citizen’s arrest.
Dane County Crisis advised Deppe that Savage has a detailed history of wanting to access a firearm to complete a school shooting and of idolizing mass violence. DCC told Deppe that Savage’s psychiatrist referred to him in 2018 as a “ticking time-bomb.”
Deppe arrested Savage for OWI. Officer Licitar transported Savage to the Winnebago mental health facility.
Detective Benjamin Larson reported that on March 25 at approximately 12:10 p.m., he met with Savage’s parents. His mother explained the vehicle that vehicle Savage was located in was registered to herself and Savage. The mother said she spoke to Savage recently at the Winnebago mental health facility. He told her that he had a third key for the vehicle. She was surprised because she believed she had the only vehicle keys.
His parents went to the vehicle location, which was still parked in the same spot where Savage had contact with the DeForest police officers. His parents searched the entire vehicle, without any requests from law enforcement, as they were curious what was possibly inside of the vehicle.
His father located a duffel bag with a knife inside of it near the rear seat area. He also located two sets of handcuffs and another bag in the front passenger seat. Savage’s father handed Larson a small yellow Staples notepad found on the floorboard behind the driver seat. His parents both said the handwriting in the notebook was Savage’s The notebook contained alarming writings which is why they brought it and turned it into the police.
The alarming writings included descriptions of how to operate a rifle, taking his medications in a manner, and a name and address that was very close to the location Savage was contacted by police. His mother said the name referenced in the notebook was that of a female student in high school whom Savage was infatuated with. The person was later identified as the victim of the crime.
His mother later advised she went to Savage’s apartment to retrieve mail and had gone inside his apartment. She saw large knives and said Savage had a lot more ammunition inside his apartment than was found in his vehicle.
Larson reviewed the notebooks and made notes of the sometimes illegible handwriting. The notes included information about what seemed to be planning for committing a crime against the victim with the rifle, and his possible experimentation with drugs.
Larson met with the victim on April 1. The victim said she knew who Savage was and she was in the same grade as him in the DeForest School District.
She said had some classes with Savage throughout their time together in the school, but she had no real interaction with him.