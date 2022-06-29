DeForest Area School District Business Director Kathy Davis-Phillips presented a preliminary budget to the school board this week as it prepares for the July 25 budget hearing and annual meeting.
One number which isn’t changing this year is the amount of state aid provided to the district. This is the second year of a zero dollar increase as the state legislature felt school districts would offset the freeze with pandemic funding.
“It’s very challenging, not just for us, but all Wisconsin school districts,” Davis-Phillips said.
The freeze created an $837,000 deficit in the DeForest budget. The district will use $500,000 in one-time pandemic grants and then draw on $337,000 in reserves it anticipated using for this situation.
The state revenue cap determines the amount of money school districts can raise each year in property taxes. The formula accounts for state and federal aid, a three-year rolling enrollment average. The district’s property tax rate is then computed based on the value of property within the district. The DeForest Area School District includes nine municipalities.
Because property values are increasing faster than the normal inflation rate of 2 percent, Davis-Phillips gave the board possible tax rate numbers at 2, 5, 8, and 10 percent increases. Thus, the total tax levy doesn’t change, but the tax rate does.
The budget shows a $1.5 million increase in general fund spending and $585,000 in special education spending. The district has not settled contract negotiations with the DeForest Area Education Association, so the preliminary budget is figured at the last offer made to certified staff by the district.
Board member Linda Leonhart said the next state budget will be important to state school districts as the ripple of this year’s inflation moves out.
The board approved the preliminary budget on a voice vote. It will now be published as a legal notice and district voters will decide on July 25. The school has until Nov. 1 to adjust the budget as needed.