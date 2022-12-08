School board forum
DeForest Area School Board candidates (seated, l. to r.) Megan Taylor, Stephanie Sarr, Keri Brunelle, Jan Berg, Gussie Lewis, and Brian Coker answered questions at a forum held March 10 at the library. Candidate Ryan Weis did not participate in the forum.

 Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com

If you’re looking to make a difference in the DeForest Area School District or help shape local students’ futures, this spring may be your opportunity.

The DeForest Area School District Board of Education has three seats that will be up for election on April 4, 2023.

