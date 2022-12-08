DeForest Area School Board candidates (seated, l. to r.) Megan Taylor, Stephanie Sarr, Keri Brunelle, Jan Berg, Gussie Lewis, and Brian Coker answered questions at a forum held March 10 at the library. Candidate Ryan Weis did not participate in the forum.
If you’re looking to make a difference in the DeForest Area School District or help shape local students’ futures, this spring may be your opportunity.
The DeForest Area School District Board of Education has three seats that will be up for election on April 4, 2023.
Two residents from the Village of Windsor will each be elected to serve a three -year term, expiring in the Spring of 2026, succeeding incumbents Gail Lovick and Megan Taylor.
One resident of the Town of Burke will be elected to succeed incumbent Linda Leonhart, also for a three-year term, expiring in the Spring of 2026.
The three-year term of office for the new Board of Education members is set to begin on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Those qualifying and interested in being candidates for these three open positions may obtain a declaration of candidacy form at the DeForest Area School District Office, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
The declaration of candidacy form, campaign finance registration statement, and nomination papers must be filed with the school district clerk at the school district office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
In addition to forms being available from the district office, they may also be obtained online at elections.wi.gov.
DeForest Area School District information, including boundary information, can be obtained from the district office, or on the district website at deforest.k12.wi.us/district/index.cfm.
If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.