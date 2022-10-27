Learning hazmat
Craig Ziegler, training director at the center, shows the hazmat suits used when training OSHA workers and others who remove hazardous materials. From left are U.s. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

 Roberta Baumann

Recent infrastructure bills passed in Washington are creating jobs amid a labor shortage, but one center in DeForest is helping to train skilled workers.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh toured the Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center there Wednesday to highlight the department’s focus on preparing the nation’s workforce.

Training center
Craig Ziegler shows one of four hands-on training bays at the Wisconsin Laborers' Apprenticeship and Training Center.
Hands-on
In another of the bays, students work hands on with instructors.