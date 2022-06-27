Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department puts out a fire at the UW Agricultural Research Station on June 26 which destroyed a 12,000 square foot storage facility that housed tractors and other farm equipment, as well as animal feed.
A fire at the UW Agricultural Research Station sent out smoke reportedly seen from Madison, but after region-wide emergency responses Sunday afternoon, the Arlington facility was back open for business Monday morning.
The fire started late Sunday afternoon, with photos and video quickly circulating across social media showing plumes of black smoke pouring from the University of Wisconsin's Agricultural Research Station on Hopkins Road, southwest of the Town of Leeds, between Highway 51 and County Highway I.
According to Research Station Director Michael Peters, a building behind those visible from Hopkins Road, roughly 60 feet by 200 feet with about 12,000 square feet of storage, had caught fire and was eventually completely destroyed.
A MABAS alarm--mutual aid box alarm system--went out to area fire departments in Columbia and Dane counties just before 4 p.m., according to a statement released on social media by one responding service, Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and EMS.
The storage facility, according to Peters, housed a mix of equipment, including tractors, semis, and a cattle trailer and truck, along with alfalfa, hay and straw. Those materials together made for intense burning temperatures and thick smoke.
"Big heavy plumes of black smoke can be attributed to the tires of all the equipment being burned away, the steel, and the aluminum trailer that was in there was completely melted away, so it was pretty extreme heat from the fire," said Peters.
Nonetheless, there have been no reported injuries of either people or animals--no animals were kept there--and the station was open for normal business the following day.
The station is working on contingency plans to replace the building, which Peters described as "mission critical," but in the meantime is finding workarounds, particularly for safe storage of animal feed.
Peters also credited the work of area first responders from departments around southern Columbia County and northern Dane County.
According to Arlington Fire Chief Nathan Phillips, a total of 17 fire departments responded to the fire with three different EMS services. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"The University of Wisconsin can't thank them enough for their quick response and exemplary service," said Peters.