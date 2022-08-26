In an effort for those owning property in the village of DeForest to better keep their surrounding areas well maintained, officials are amending a Municipal Code Ordinance relating to forfeitures for violations of the property management codes.
The decision came during an Aug. 16 Village Board meeting by a unanimous vote.
Currently, the fine is $45 per day per violation. Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper said in order “to put more meat” in the ordinance, the fines should be raised. The fines will now range from $50-$500 per violation. The amendments went into effect Aug. 17. Cooper added that through research by village staff, the new fines are comparable to surrounding municipalities.
Cooper clarified that the increase in fines are for general property maintenance, giving the example of a business parking lot that needs repairs and does not get fixed.
One of changes comes to Section 27.08(4)(a) of the DeForest Municipal Code under Administration and Enforcement. The change is as follows — “Any person who shall violate any of the provision of this chapter shall be subject to forfeiture of not less than $50 and not more than $500 for each violation. Each day a violation continues or occurs shall constitute a separate offense.”
The other change is to Section 20.08(2) under Schedule of Deposits for violations of Chapter 27, which pertains to Housing and Property Maintenance Violations. The deposit increases from $45 to $300.
All DeForest ordinances can be viewed under the “Government” tab on the village’s website. Potential fine amounts and deposit needed upon citation are also listed where applicable.
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon asked if there were certain guidelines in the ordinance as to not place more of a burden on those in the community who may be struggling.
“The short answer is no,” Village Attorney Al Reuter said, adding that citations are issued when people refuse to comply. He did say that the specifics of each situation are taken into account.
Reuter said that enforcement of the ordinances and codes is usually done at the discretion of the zoning administrator because there are so many variables that have to be worked into the equation. He added that the goal is to get compliance, and to get it as soon as possible.
Cooper noted that she has struggled with one particular situation every year since 2012 on certain violations. She added that each situation is different. Cooper also admitted that she needs to be more forceful in trying to get compliance in certain situations where she has been lenient in the past. She noted that in some previous cases, she has contacted business owners five or six times before further action was taken.
A question from a Board member asked whether this amendment pertained to obnoxious weeds, too. It was noted that those issues go to the Public Services Department, as they enforce those ordinances and codes.
Public Services Project Coordinator and Parks Supervisor Greg Hall said that the department does fine people for obnoxious weeds and overgrown lawns, as well as bill them when someone in the department has to inevitably perform various tasks to correct the situation.
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said that in most cases right now, it’s cheaper for the resident or business owner to pay the village to do the work then hiring a third party to do the same job.
It’s because of that fact, the village voted to approve the increases in fines.