Windsor Crossing Conservancy has walking and biking paths that weave through grassland and wooded areas, as well as stormwater management basins to filtrate water.

Two conservancies in the Village of Windsor are under new management as of last month.

Located in the southwest quadrant of US Highway 51 and Windsor Road, Windsor Crossing Conservancy contains approximately four and a half acres of woods, one acre of planted prairie, and numerous stormwater retention and detention basins with planted native vegetation.

