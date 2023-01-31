Two conservancies in the Village of Windsor are under new management as of last month.
Located in the southwest quadrant of US Highway 51 and Windsor Road, Windsor Crossing Conservancy contains approximately four and a half acres of woods, one acre of planted prairie, and numerous stormwater retention and detention basins with planted native vegetation.
Located off of Wolf Hollow Road and Prairie Creek Road, Prairie Creek Conservancy is a large wetland, containing areas of shrub carr, sedge meadow, mature cottonwoods and maples, and some wet prairie.
Both had been under the management of a company that was being used for the maintenance of Token Creek Conservancy, the roughly 190 acres of publicly owned land located in the Village of Windsor.
However, over time, it felt as though that company wanted to do its own thing and not take direction from the conservancies, Village of Windsor Director of Public Works Davis Clark said.
That company’s and the village’s priorities being at odds with each other led to a new company—Quercus Land Stewardship Services, out of Black Earth—being chosen for managing the conservancies.
An initial one-year contract was approved by the Village Board during its Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting. If things go well, the Village would contract with Quercus for an additional two years, Clark said.
Quercus will be responsible for maintaining the ecological health of the Windsor Crossing Conservancy and the Prairie Creek Conservancy including conducting regular invasive species control, prescribed burning, and other ecological restoration practices as needed.
The company will work hand-in-hand with Windsor’s Parks and Conservancy Manager Chad Courtier to meet village goals. Work will begin this winter, in the coming weeks.
Efforts at Windsor Creek Conservancy will include invasive species control targeting garlic mustard, dame’s rocket, burdock, motherwort, hedge parsley, wild parsnip, reed canary grass, buckthorn, honeysuckle, and any other exotic species that pose a threat to the area. Regular prescribed burning will also be conducted.
Tree girdling and cutting will be completed to increase sunlight and promote oak regeneration, removing undesirable trees including box elder, elm, ash, and cherry. Revegetation will be completed to install and maintain native tree species in the woodland area, mainly oak and hickory saplings, at a rate of roughly 50 trees per year.
All plants will be locally sourced and native to southern Wisconsin.
By continuing to plant and encourage young oaks in this area, Quercus aims to gradually blend the grassland and woods into a more cohesive oak savanna ecosystem.
“It’s not bad now, but if we don’t manage it, it will get to a point where the invasives choke out the oaks that had been there,” Clark said. “That’s why we want to get in there and get rid of the invasives, to reestablish the oaks.”
At Prairie Creek Conservancy, invasive species control will concentrate on reed canary grass, phragmites, non-native cattail, buckthorn, honeysuckle, and any other exotic species that pose a threat to the area. Prescribed burning will also be conducted at Prairie Creek.
Quercus hopes that regular invasive species control and prescribed fire will improve the wetland habitat at Prairie Creek.
Quercus’ cost estimates for the first year of work are $6,200 for Windsor Crossing and $4,600 for Prairie Creek, for a total of $10,800 for 2023, which includes all labor, equipment, and materials needed to complete the work.
Apart from the ecological work, there has been some recreational upgrade work completed or discussed.
Both conservancies have paved pedestrian paths through them, with Windsor Crossing being a big circle while Prairie Creek meanders alongside the backs of homes.
Benches potentially may be installed along the path at Windsor Crossing at some point, Clark said. Standees for the library to set-up storybook walks were recently installed there, with a plan for several stories to rotate throughout the year.