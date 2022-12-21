WindsorWater.jpg

To help meet its growing population, the Village of Windsor is in need of a new well and a new water tower, but neither comes cheap.

But bids for the $3.1 million bond came in cheaper than expected, with a 3.7141% interest rate for the winner. Windsor officials learned that the high bidder asked for 3.8951% interest and both bids were lower than the 4.5 or so rate village officials had estimated.

