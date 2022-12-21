To help meet its growing population, the Village of Windsor is in need of a new well and a new water tower, but neither comes cheap.
But bids for the $3.1 million bond came in cheaper than expected, with a 3.7141% interest rate for the winner. Windsor officials learned that the high bidder asked for 3.8951% interest and both bids were lower than the 4.5 or so rate village officials had estimated.
Following the sale of water system revenue bonds last week, the village will have $3,150,000 at its disposal for the construction of these two projects.
The base of the water tower has been started in the Bear Tree Farms subdivision, village administrator Tina Butteris told the Times-Tribune, and the construction of the new well is already fairly close to being complete. They will be operational in 2023.
The village owns and operates its water system as a public utility, and under Wisconsin state statutes is allowed to provide funds to finance improvements, additions and extensions to the water system from the proceeds of bonds.
Those bonds are payable only from the gross income and revenues from operating such a utility and can only be secured by a pledge of the revenues of the utility.
During its Nov. 17 meeting, the village board reviewed a presale report for issuing bonds to finance a portion of building its third water well and second water tower.
Once that was authorized, the village staff worked with its financial advisors at Ehlers to prepare the information and documents necessary to receive a Standards and Poor’s rating.
Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services is a rating agency that ranks the credit-worthiness of borrowers by rating their debt or other securities.
As this was the first time the village has sought a rating for its water utility, it took some extra time to prepare, Ehlers Senior Municipal Advisor Philip Cosson told the village board during its Dec. 15 meeting.
After getting its “A+” rating from Standards and Poor’s, the village put it into their report for soliciting bids.
Once its prospectus was ready, Ehlers sent it out for bids to local, regional, and national institutions.
“Three million is a lot of money, but doesn’t pique the interest of everyone,” Cosson said.
The village ultimately received three bids during the competitive sale process and the low bidder was the Baird financial services company in Milwaukee.
The board unanimously voted to approve a corresponding resolution awarding the sale on Dec. 15. The sale will close on Dec. 29 and the village will receive the funds at that time.
This is a revenue bond, which means the payments to Baird will come through future impact fees along with user fees for the water utility.
The village will pay back the $3.1 million bond with 3.7141% interest. The high bidder asked for 3.8951% interest. Regardless, both asks ended up being lower than what the village had anticipated. It had estimated that the interest rate might be closer to 4.5%.
The final payment for the bond will be due in 2037.