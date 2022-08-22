Since well No. 5 within its water utility system was taken out of service by the village of DeForest in 2021, the generator used to power the facility has been sitting unused.
Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall noted in a memo to the Village Board prior to an Aug. 16 meeting that staff would like to possibly sell the generator. The village is still spending money on certain maintenance and upkeep, which could be better used elsewhere.
Well No. 5 was decommissioned after many tests revealed high levels of radium, which the village began seeing in 2017. Tests also showed it having high levels of nitrates in 2011. The interconnection of the North and South water systems within the village in recent years allowed the village to abandon the well, as it was the most cost-effective option.
Hall suggested to the Village Board that staff sell the generator on the Wisconsin Surplus Auction website. He said the generator was in really good condition, almost like new, and selling it might be the best option. It was estimated to fetch between $15,000-$20,000. A reserve amount could be set, and if that total isn’t reached at auction, it could leave village staff to continue to find out how to alternatively use the well No. 5 generator, or find different ways to sell it.
A previous idea was to move the generator to the Public Services building, but Hall noted it would cost $200,000 as “a lot goes into moving a diesel generator.” Also, installing a new gas generator for the building would cost $75,000.
If the auction route doesn’t work, another option brought up to Hall could be to hold onto it for future use within the fire department or elsewhere in the village.
The Board was in unanimous favor of Hall and staff to use their discretion when trying to sell the generator.
Any proceeds would go to the water utility.
New utility easement approved
The Board also unanimously approved a resolution calling for utility easements for natural gas (MG&E) and water facilities (Windsor Water Utility) to go through Sunfish Pond Park.
A question was asked to Greg Hall if the easement would affect the upcoming Windsor Road bridge project.
Hall said that the utilities are moving because of the project and will now be outside the construction area.
Hall noted in a memo that staff has worked with the above utilities, and the DNR, to provide enough space to complete the work to the bridge. He said the DNR has been involved because the property of the easement was purchased using Knowles-Nelson Stewardship funds.
According to Hall, the DNR has given its consent for the easement.