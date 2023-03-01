Super Sunday
A round of disc golf is a popular way to enjoy Token Creek County Park. 

 Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com

Village of DeForest trustees and staff have come under fire in recent weeks for exploring an informal proposal to expand the sport of disc golf at two of the village's parks.

DeForest staff have considered implementing a three- or four-hole disc golf practice course at Liberty Land Park and a nine to 12-hole disc golf play course at Western Green Park. The proposals were first introduced to the village board at its meeting on Sept. 6, 2022.

