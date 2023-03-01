Village of DeForest trustees and staff have come under fire in recent weeks for exploring an informal proposal to expand the sport of disc golf at two of the village's parks.
DeForest staff have considered implementing a three- or four-hole disc golf practice course at Liberty Land Park and a nine to 12-hole disc golf play course at Western Green Park. The proposals were first introduced to the village board at its meeting on Sept. 6, 2022.
The idea came in response to surveys conducted for park and land-use planning, DeForest Director of Public Services Judd Blau told the Times-Tribune. In the village’s 2020-2024 Parks and Open Space Plan, adolescents ages 13-18 were the primary age group that most community members (49.4%) felt were inadequately served by park facilities.
“Disc golf is an activity that adolescents in this age group can participate in which does not require a large capital investment when compared to other activities like a baseball diamond or basketball courts,” Blau said. About 37% of all respondents stated that more facilities were needed.
Two meetings were held for formal public comment on the proposals, at the village board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 7 and at a special open house Feb. 13. Both were well attended, with standing-room only at the latter.
Blau estimated that the village had heard from around 100 to 150 residents as of Feb. 28, mostly in opposition. As of March 1, a Change.org petition opposing the project had received 273 signatures during its first week online.
Common concerns stated on the Change.org petition and in Facebook groups have been about preserving the parks for passive activities, that errant discs could injure walkers or runners, and that nature should be protected as a space for sanctuary, not sports.
Some have pointed out that the 2020-2024 Parks and Open Spaces Plan calls for “protect[ing] environmental corridors and other sensitive ecological areas for stormwater and flood management areas,” citing Western Green Park's proximity to the Yahara River Environmental Corridor.
Opponents have also argued that the nearby Vallarta-Ast disc golf course at Token Creek County Park in DeForest should be adequate.
Meanwhile, supporters have gathered in Facebook groups such as Madison Disc Golf, calling for disc golfers to engage in “respectful, meaningful conversations” with opponents.
Anyone still wishing to comment can attend future board meetings or email comments village trustees, Blau said. Staff will compile public comment for a report and recommendation to the board March 21.
At the end of January, DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese O’Malley told the Times-Tribune that the project was still in the early planning stages. A letter had been sent out to residents that would be “directly impacted” by the potential projects, she said.