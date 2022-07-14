The village of Windsor Board sent Forward Development Group and Windsor Crossing LLC back to the drawing board before it will agree to rezoning a property at the southwest corner of North Towne Road and North Towne Court. The developers would like to build and market a 55-and-over senior housing development t the location. The developers are asking for a change from C1 commercial to PUD Planned Unit Development.
At its July 7 meeting, Windsor board members raised some of the same concerns with the site plan they had raised in the past such as garbage dumpster locations and parking lot planning. Ultimately, they said no to the request, sending it back for revisions. The memo for approval cited the issues the board wanted resolved before approval.
Amy Anderson Schweppe, the Village Director of Planning / Zoning Administrator reviewed the request and prepared a June 30 report recommending approval if certain conditions were met. The Village of Windsor Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the request on May 12 and recommended approval of the Rezone and Site Plan.
In other business, the board approved permits for the Aug. 27 Harvest in the Gardens event at Windsor Garden Park. The charity event has a four-year history and Harvest in the Gardens is a non-profit that raises money to provide direct meal support as a significant contributor to the Sun Prairie and DeForest Area Blessings in a Backpack programs while also providing financial support to the Sunshine Place and the DeForest Area Food Pantry.
A shelter permit, loudspeaker permit, and class B retailer’s license for noon to 9 p.m. were granted at the meeting.