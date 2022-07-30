As Windsor continues to grow, the village staff wants to stay ahead of the trend.
The result was the Village Board unanimously approving the request for proposals from area contractors for municipal planning services at its July 21 meeting.
According to village staff, Windsor has grown by 38% since 2010, bringing the most recent population count to 8,754. Since 2017, the village has issued 84 new construction building permits — excluding additions, remodels, fencing, etc. There were 100 building permits issued last year, with staff noting that 981 housing units have been approved, but are not built yet.
A memo from village staff says it “is requesting proposals from local interested firms to provide a full range of municipal planning services on a contractual basis.” It goes on to state that staff can reject any offer if the proposal is not in the best interest of the village.
The scope of services that the village is looking for include — municipal planning (development reviews); comprehensive planning; comprehensive outdoor recreation planning; redevelopment/revitalization planning; farmland preservation planning; ordinance codification; and grant funding assistance.
“This will have zero affect on the budget.” said Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s Director of Economic Development and Deputy Administrator. He added that it will only affect the budget when it comes time to update the Comprehensive Plan.
The deadline for companies to submit proposals is Sept. 23, with contracts hopeful to begin Jan. 1.
The village went through a similar process recently with its engineering services.
Village contract with TerraVenture Advisors amended
Windsor is set to replace the Yahara River bridge, but in doing so, also needs to replace a sanitary sewer main to the south of the bridge. A permanent utility easement will need to be acquired on land currently not owned by the village as well.
According to a memo, an estimate was requested from TerraVenture Advisors, LLC to negotiate for the permanent easement while working with the property owner on the Temporary Limited Easement for construction of the bridge. The amendment is for an additional $800 in negotiation fees on the previously approved contract.
On the current contract, the village of Windsor is paying $4,775 and the village of DeForest is paying $2,075.
The Village will have additional costs on the actual acquisition as accepted by the property owners. According to staff, the Village of Windsor will execute the contract and will be reimbursed by the Village of DeForest for their portion.
