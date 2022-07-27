Windsor properties
Three properties at the intersection of Depot and Second streets in Windsor are seen. All are owned by the village, and will be removed to make room for its Municipal Campus project. The village will work with Foth Infrastructure and Environment, LLC — and the DNR — as the area has contaminated soil and groundwater.

 Adam Lindemer

The growth and revitalization of Windsor continues to charge onward.

At a July 21 meeting, the Village Board unanimously approved two resolutions that would award contracts for work to be done to improve the areas along Windsor Road, Second Street and Depot Street. Much of the intersecting areas will be known as the village’s Municipal Campus.