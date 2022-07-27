Three properties at the intersection of Depot and Second streets in Windsor are seen. All are owned by the village, and will be removed to make room for its Municipal Campus project. The village will work with Foth Infrastructure and Environment, LLC — and the DNR — as the area has contaminated soil and groundwater.
The growth and revitalization of Windsor continues to charge onward.
At a July 21 meeting, the Village Board unanimously approved two resolutions that would award contracts for work to be done to improve the areas along Windsor Road, Second Street and Depot Street. Much of the intersecting areas will be known as the village’s Municipal Campus.
One of the resolutions had the Board approve four contracts as part of Phase 1 of the Municipal Campus project. Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development, said that the design portion of the phase would cost about $147,000.
The contracts awarded were to — Baxter & Woodman (civil engineering), Dimension IV Madison Design Group (architectural design), The Bruce Company (landscape design), and Globalcom Technologies (security design).
Phase 1 of the three-phased project is upgrading Fireman’s Park with new structures and expanding parking. Village Administrator Tina Butteris said that Dimension IV is going to make the new park shelter similar to the existing one.
“I like the layout,” trustee Kristine Schmidt said. “My question is of logistics. What will happen to the existing pavilion?”
Rybarczyk said there are several possibilities, ranging from keeping it intact, repurposing it and using it for another area of the village, or removing it entirely. He added that in the current concept plan, the shelter remains at the park.
Schmidt also asked about parking when it comes time for construction. Rybarczyk said that it is something that will continue to be looked at.
Lastly, Schmidt wondered about the dead trees in the area, and whether they will be removed. Rybarczyk said they would be taken out in the coming months as it is “good winter work.”
Village President Bob Wipperfurth added that the village will have open houses for the public to view the overall project, as well as the Village Board and Parks Committee having a joint meeting in August.
In connection with the Municipal Campus project, the Board also approved the contract for environmental remediation for properties on Second Street and Depot Street.
The village will hire Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC to assist in the process, which will cost $9,900. Foth estimates its involvement to last four to six weeks.
In a memo to the Village Administrator Tina Butteris, Foth also recognized potential asbestos and lead paint concerns with the three structures needing to be demolished.
In Phase 3 of the overall project, the village is planning on a farmers market pavilion, a train depot shelter and water tower stage along the Depot and Second streets. However, there are currently three unoccupied properties, now owned by the village at the intersection of Second and Depot streets. In order to fully complete Phase 3 of the plan, the structures will need to be removed.
A few years ago, the village performed environmental investigations of the properties and found contamination in the soil and groundwater, which wasn’t an issue at the time.
“Now that we’re removing structures, we’re disturbing the soil,” Rybarczyk said, adding that the village will work with the DNR to complete all necessary steps, as well as figure out if the village qualifies for a Brownsfield Grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.