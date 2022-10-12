The Village of Windsor voted in their last meeting to renew and expand golf cart use on municipal streets and gave a chilly reception to a proposal for development on a parcel at the northeast corner of Hwy CV and Gray Road.
The issue of permitting golf carts on village streets originally came with a one-year sunset period, which will remain as the pilot program is extended to Dec. 31, 2023.
The amendment to the ordinance, brought in the board’s Oct. 6 meeting, allows golf carts on limited public streets in the Morrisonville neighborhood, prohibits golf carts on village parks or conservancies, requires minimum insurance coverage per state law and creates a permitting process at a cost of $25 per golf cart permit.
The board approved the amendment by an unanimous vote.
In the same meeting the board gave an initial response to a preliminary development proposal from Abe Degnan, president of Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, based in DeForest.
The proposal for development, Degnan told the board, began with with a search for a new company location, relocating from a currently leased office, to an owned property that would include enough space to consolidate other parts of the business that are otherwise spread across numerous properties.
While looking at a parcel at the northeast corner of Hwy CV and Gray Road, just north, across the road, from a proposed building site for a Gebhardt residential complex, Degnan told the board that the idea came to expand the development beyond an office and shop space, to include a combination of residential and commercial property.
The initial concept shown to the board included 12 two-family buildings and 10 four-family buildings, for a total of 64 housing units and 7,000 to 9,000 square feet of commercial property.
Concerns from the board and members of the public broke roughly into the areas of potential issues of increased traffic at the intersection of CV and Gray Road, and the density of development in the residential areas.
Board member Bruce Stravinsky pointed out that it would help if one particular building in the plan were removed, or used for commercial as opposed to residential, surmising that for residents the primary view from the back from the rear of their buildings would be the back porches of their neighbors.
When board members posed the idea of lessening the density of the proposed development, Degnan explained that it could be difficulty and would affect the economic viability of the project.
Board President Bob Wipperfurth pointed out that there was a lack of sidewalks for prospective residents to access the commercial areas to the north or Fireman’s Park and a future Windsor downtown development to the south.
Wipperfurth closed the conversation explaining, “I can’t support it in this form,” declining to give specifications or thresholds when Degnan asked what would be acceptable to board members.