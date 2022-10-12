Windsor Village Hall
Windsor Village Hall

The Village of Windsor voted in their last meeting to renew and expand golf cart use on municipal streets and gave a chilly reception to a proposal for development on a parcel at the northeast corner of Hwy CV and Gray Road.

The issue of permitting golf carts on village streets originally came with a one-year sunset period, which will remain as the pilot program is extended to Dec. 31, 2023.