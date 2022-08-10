A housing development solely for those aged 55 and older will soon be coming to Windsor.
The Windsor Village Board approved a site plan for a 55-plus housing development, with its one building to be located on 1.2 acres of land on North Towne Road between the Ginger Bread House and Kwik Trip.
“This is independent living only, and we’ll lease to those able to live independently, where no care is needed,” said Ron Henshue, Director of Operations at Forward Development Group.
He added that the building was not going to be built to assisted living standards. The development will not be offering care to residents nor bringing in care on a third-party basis. It will be the same type of rentals as The Terraces at Windsor Crossing — also an FDG development — but only for those 55 and older. It was never meant to be “affordable housing” for seniors.
The proposal also plans for the one building to have 50 individual units available for rent.
In a memo sent to village staff by Fred DeVillers of FDG, he noted that from 2010-2019, the 55-plus population in Windsor grew by 50%. He also noted that the village only had 42 age-restricted units, but all featured two bedrooms. The new development would offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
A site plan was brought before the Board in July, and trustees addressed some concerns with the plan. It was revised and given unanimous approval during an Aug. 4 meeting.
One concern dealt with residents of the new development being able to cross North Towne Road and North Towne Court safely. Electric beacons will be installed at crosswalks in the area. The traffic impact fees could help the developer pay for part of that installation.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said that he would like all beacons to be operational before the first tenant moves in.
“The issue is for more than just those in (the 55-plus) housing,” Wipperfurth said, adding that it’s an issue for anyone in the neighboring subdivision wishing to cross the streets.
He concluded by saying that staff should look at the issue further, the topic should also be discussed at the public safety committee level and that staff should pick the most appropriate places for the crossings.
There was a concern about management for the building as well. Little Creek Management, the same firm who handles The Terraces at Windsor Crossing, will also manage the 55-plus building. It does have experience with senior housing. Henshue said there is a plan to also possibly have a building manager permanently on site, who will live in one unit at either a reduced rent or even rent-free. Henshue and two other FDG representatives were at the meeting to answer questions.
Henshue said that social events and senior programs will be offered to help build community.
“Sharing the personnel (with The Terraces) is what will make this work,” Henshue said.
Henshue noted that all LCM employees associated with the final building will go through CPR and other necessary training as to limit the need for emergency services at the building when not necessary.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski asked if defibrillators — much like AED machines — would be put in the building. Henshue said it was not considered yet, but will be looked into further.
Another concern was involving trash and recycling. The initial proposal had a centralized dumpster outside the building for all materials. The plans have been changed to allow for disposal on each floor, as well as somebody to come to each unit and pick up trash bags once per week. The schedule will be monitored and could be adjusted after discussion of the topic with the Board.
The Board also wanted to know the planned rental fees for all units. The rent will range from $1,250-$1,750.
All residents of the 55-plus community will be able to use the nearby amenities of The Terraces as well, with no time restrictions.
Wipperfurth said this development has had a “unique process,” taking a little longer than expected to get to the point it is at. He noted that all the compromises are good for Windsor, as well as the future tenants.
Also, in a related item, the Board unanimously approved the rezoning of the land in which the new development will be constructed. It was listed as C-1 Limited Commercial, but is now PUD (Planned Unit Development). The senior housing project is estimated to being as soon as October.