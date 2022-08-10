Vacant lot
This vacant lot in Windsor will be the site of a future housing development solely for those aged 55 and over. The new building will be situated between the Ginger Bread House and Kwik Trip along North Towne Road.

 Adam Lindemer

A housing development solely for those aged 55 and older will soon be coming to Windsor.

The Windsor Village Board approved a site plan for a 55-plus housing development, with its one building to be located on 1.2 acres of land on North Towne Road between the Ginger Bread House and Kwik Trip.