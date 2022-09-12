Spanning two separate projects, the Windsor Village Board approved the spending of nearly $90,000 for assistance to village staff.
One approval during the Sept. 1 meeting was for $77,000 to be spent on a contract with Maas Brothers Construction Co. to help oversee the design and engineering aspects of Phase 1 of the Municipal Campus project. The Municipal Campus is to be located in the area of Fireman’s Park.
The scope of Phase 1 is the design and engineering of streets, parking lots, multi-use paths, utilities and stormwater management, as well as architectural and safety designs for the park shelter and landscaping.
Several consulting firms will be completing the necessary work, but due to village staff’s limited availability to supervise the work, Maas Brothers was recommended to be contracted for construction manager advisor services.
Maas Brothers will also assist Village Administrator Tina Butteris and staff with a Request For Proposal for the design of the Municipal Building, as well as sit on the interview panel to select a design firm.
The other contract approved was for $12,105 to Vandewalle & Associates, Inc. for their assistance in updating the village’s five-year Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). The previous plan expired in 2020, which means the village is not currently eligible to receive federal, state and local grants.
Some work has been done by village staff on updating the plan, but with focus need elsewhere as well, it has not been worked on in a timely matter.
Community Development Director/Deputy Administrator Jamie Rybarczyk said the cost of updating that type of plan from scratch is between $20,000-$30,000.
Sonja Kruesel, an associate planner with Vandewalle, was in attendance of the meeting to answer any questions from the board. She noted that all the work done up to this point by village staff will be taken into account. Rybarczyk estimates the plan to be complete at the end of tis year or early 2023. Once the CORP is updated, Windsor will once again be eligible to receive grants for future projects.
The village will also be working on updating its comprehensive plan sometime next year.