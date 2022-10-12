Waunakee referendum
Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Community School District superintendent, presents information about the Nov. 8 referendum questions to the village board, including one asking voters to exceed the revenue cap by $6 million.

 Roberta Baumann

Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series examining school funding in Wisconsin.

The Waunakee Community School District is one of 92 statewide asking voters this year to exceed the revenue cap to pay for operational expenses, including teacher salaries and building costs. Like many other school districts in Wisconsin, after a biennial budget that included no increase in per-pupil spending, the school district just north of Madison is turning to taxpayers for funding in what has become an ongoing trend statewide.