Over the next year and a half, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will develop a range of alternatives for improving the Interstate 39/90/94 corridor that spans Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties.

WisDOT kicked off the process Sept. 13 with a public involvement meeting at Yahara Elementary School in DeForest, with maps showing sections of the 67 miles of roadway. The stretch begins at the beltline in Madison and ends at US12/WIS16 in Wisconsin Dells. It will also include I-39 from its split with I90/94 near Portage to Levee Road.