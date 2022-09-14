Over the next year and a half, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will develop a range of alternatives for improving the Interstate 39/90/94 corridor that spans Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties.
WisDOT kicked off the process Sept. 13 with a public involvement meeting at Yahara Elementary School in DeForest, with maps showing sections of the 67 miles of roadway. The stretch begins at the beltline in Madison and ends at US12/WIS16 in Wisconsin Dells. It will also include I-39 from its split with I90/94 near Portage to Levee Road.
The roadway was primarily built in the 1960s, said Dan Schave, major studies supervisor for WisDOT, and many of the bridges and pavement are near the end of life. More than 80 bridges or sections will need work, Schave said.
“Growing traffic volumes, crash numbers, and roadway and bridge deterioration has prompted WisDOT to examine the corridor to maintain its viability in the future,” the DOT’s website notes. “The most important aspect of this study is determining how best to support the future functional integrity of this important arterial.”
According to information provided at the public involvement meeting, 12 of the 15 interchanges in the study area have “poor to extreme crash rates, which typically are related to congestion and outdated roadway designs.” WisDOT plans to evaluate the interchanges for safety concerns and their ability to accommodate existing and future traffic.
In addition, the roadway is seeing increasing congestion, according to WisDOT. Flood prevention is another concern.
Serving as the main truck route, the road plays an important role in the state’s economy. It is also key to recreational travel, according to WisDOT. The study will examine the needs of the roadway, and will end with an environmental impact statement to then be reviewed. The environmental impact statement will show the various alternatives and their effect on the surrounding area.
Schave said there is the potential for expanding the road’s capacity, but a bypass has been ruled out.
The public is invited to become involved in the study, and the DOT is currently forming committees to help. For information, visit bit.ly/InterstateStudyPI.
Schave said construction could take place in five to seven years.