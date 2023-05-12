The Village of DeForest may soon have a new community garden on land adjacent to Norway Grove Church, if the village and the church can reach agreement.
That’s because the DeForest Village Board authorized Village Administrator Bill Chang to negotiate and sign an agreement for a 1.39 acre park adjacent to the church located just off River Road.
A memo to the board from Assistant Village Attorney Daniel J. Evans noted that the public purpose of the purchase is to provide the opportunity for a community garden. The proposed purchase will include an easement for parking at the current parking lot serving the church.
The resolution unanimously adopted by the board allows the village administrator to negotiate with the church.
The problem, according to board trustees who are church members: The church population knows nothing about the possible sale or use of the land.
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the resolution authorizes the village to negotiate with the church. As a synod officer, Wolfgram said the congregation will need to meet and discuss the proposed offer, but having the resolution allows the congregation to react.
Trailside Drive to be resurfaced
Acting on a recommendation from Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall, the board unanimously approved a low bid of $216,271 from Tri-County Paving to resurface Trailside Drive from Highway V to Lexington Parkway this summer.
“This is a project in addition to the existing projects that came in under budget,” Hall wrote in his report to the board. “This project has come in under the projected opinion of probable costs.”
Bullish easement negotiations OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Director of Public Services Judd Blau, the board unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes Blau to negotiate with Bullish Investments LLC to acquire a stormwater easement for Windsor Road.
“Windsor Road is set to be reconstructed this spring/summer. With the reconstruction, this will add full storm sewer amenities like curb, gutter and underground conveyance systems,” Blau wrote in his report. “With this project we need to acquire a stormwater easement from Bullish Investments to adequately serve this much needed roadway improvement.”