Efforts will be made by the DeForest Area School District to phase in in-person learning for students in kindergarten through the second grade.
No timetable for doing so has been set by school officials, but Order #9, issued by Dane County Public Health on Friday, Aug. 21, does allow in-person instruction for K-2 students at this time.
Other than that, not much has changed for DeForest with the new order.
“We haven’t changed our course for now,” said Superintendent Eric Runez at a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 24.
Order #9 and the district
The DeForest Area School Board decided July 27 to begin instruction for the 2020-21 school year virtually. With Order #9, virtual learning is mandated for Dane County students in grades 3-12, and schools must provide a virtual option for students in grades K-2 even if they are open for them.
According to Runez, because the district just received the order the evening of Aug. 21, his team had not had a chance to go through it all. He said he expected to have something more on it by the end of this week. Runez also said he is meeting every week with other area superintendents.
Since July 27, the district has been pushing out communications to families and staff about its plans.
Runez said Public Health metrics for bringing back students in grades 3-6 to school facilities is “still a ways away.”
According to Order #9, nine percent of all COVID-19 cases in Dane County were among children ages 0-17, a population that comprises 22 percent of the overall county population. Broken into age groups, cases among those 0-4 years old accounted for 1.3 percent of all cases, compared to 2.7 percent for those 5-10 years old and 5.3 percent for those aged 11-17.
The order also stated that outbreaks and clusters among those ages 5-17 have been rare, as only 32 of the 401 cases within that age group were related to an outbreak or cluster.
No deaths among children who tested positive for COVID-19 have occurred in Dane County, according to the Public Health order, which also noted that a recent analysis showed that a higher percentage of adults with COVID in the county had symptoms compared to school-age children.
The most common risk factor for school-age children, according to the order, is household contact with a confirmed case.
Runez said that a lot has happened over the last couple of weeks, as district staff have endeavored to stay informed of any changes.
Return to School update
A number of staff gave reports related to the district’s Return to School update. Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz talked about the different instructional models, as the virtual-only option is now referred to as the Virtual Academy.
Toetz reported on how professional development has focused on blended learning and universal design for learning, an educational framework used to develop flexible learning environments and learning spaces.
Toetz also talked about staff expectations for synchronous instruction, where teachers and students meet face to face over Google Meet, and about professional development activities involving small group or individual work, as well as assessment.
With regard to the first days of school, Toetz said that for students in grades K-8, Sept. 1-2 will be set aside for welcome transition meetings with students and their families through small groups or one-to-one conferences. Those in grades 7-8 will spend the first three days getting accustomed to the Virtual Academy.
For those in grades 9-12, Sept. 8 will be Back to School Night, with scheduled times for families to learn more about their child’s teachers.
Initially, plans for the first days of school are to build relationships and get students and families accustomed to virtual learning.
An update on scheduling including launch times synchronous virtual instruction for students in grades K-4, which will take place face to face over Google Meet. They are 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Scheduling for students in grades 5-8 are being set and are expected to be communicated to families this week. Those for students in grades 9-12 are set and are available in the district’s Skyward system.
Toetz also reported on how the district was able to pivot quickly to virtual learning, although the numbers for its Virtual Academy were higher than predicted, with 350 K-4 students, 170 in grades 5-6, 145 in grades 7-8 and 210 in grades 9-12.
A delay in shipping of new computing devices was also reported to the board. Those that the district expected in August are now due to arrive in September, forcing the district to switch to Plan B. That involves expanding the kinds of devices the district is sending home with students, including iPads. So, for a couple of weeks, some students will be working with temporary devices until those permanently assigned to them arrive.
More reports centered on social emotional learning, as Director of Student Services Sara Totten discussed universal screening being implemented to provide support for students that need it. She also talked about starting virtual student social groups, such as lunch bunches, to help with socialization. With regard to counseling services, Totten mentioned the district’s new partnership with Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, as well as its continuing partnership with Common Threads Family Resource Center in Madison.
“We’ve been able to open up the door quite a bit for students who need additional counseling,” said Totten.
Totten also talked about the inclusion of race and social justice lessons in the curriculum, plus a focus on relationship building and guidelines and models for special education in hybrid and virtual environments.
When asked about district families who have decided to send their kids to private schools in the wake of COVID-19 decisions, Kathy Davis-Phillips said there were some that chose to go that route. She said she does anticipate enrollment being down a little because of that.
Runez said about 60 families elected to send their kids to private school. He also emphasized that Dane County schools cannot have anything but virtual learning for students in grades 3-12, adding that it may be a challenge for private schools to comply with that.
When asked if students from those families could be allowed to return to the district, Runez said they could.
Operations
Nathan Jaeger, director of human resources, gave an update on staffing. He said circumstances relating to how they perform their jobs have change. The goal, he said, is to put together a program that meets students’ needs.
Jaeger stressed the importance of avoiding teachers taking leave, although he said a number have requested it. Jaegar said the pool of substitute teachers in the district has been dwindling the last few years. Adjustments to substitute pay and training so they are able to conduct virtual learning have been made. Jaeger said 63 have signed up for training.
When asked if he anticipated more resignations and leave requests, Jaeger said he doesn’t imagine there will be too many resignations, but he does expect more leave requests – the reason for that being conflicts with childcare.
Food service is also going to be different than last spring. The district does not have the federal funding commitment it had back then, when any student could get breakfast and lunch if they wanted. At the same time, the district needs to be prepared to provide meals when in-person instruction returns.
