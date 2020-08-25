DAHS Families;
As of today, DAHS has made some changes to our plan for the Group 1 Virtual Academy. We had planned to use APEX and Wisconsin e-School to align student course choices from last spring to courses students could access in the Virtual Academy. Instead, we are now going to put students back into the courses they had selected at DAHS last winter/spring and allow them to access those courses virtually, with the assigned DAHS teacher, regardless of what model of delivery the district as a whole is using (Virtual/Hybrid/In-Person). There are several reasons why this change was made, one of which was due to higher than expected enrollment in the high school Virtual Academy. We also want to ensure that students are supported with a certified DAHS teacher in very specific content subjects like Biology, Advanced Placement courses, Project Lead the Way courses, etc. With courses blocked by quarter at the 9-12 grade level, students can keep pace with the DAHS curriculum, and there will be better flow back and forth at the end of the semester if students chose to adjust their plan. In addition, students will now also be able to interact with their classmates, regardless of the path they choose and to participate with their regular Advisory class.
At this point, parents and students do not need to do anything. If you were on the waiting list for the Virtual Academy (Group 1), know that you can make the choice for your child to attend virtually if/when we move to a hybrid or in-person model. Our DAHS staff will make sure that course selections are back in place in Skyward if you chose Group 1. Please understand that as we balance section numbers and work with the nuances of the blocked schedule, student’s sections may change. Know, however, that all students will be able to stay in the courses that they had signed up for this past spring. It is also important to note that students in both Groups 1 and 2 will be on the same ‘schedule’. So, with a virtual start, all students, regardless of the group they are in, will be expected to log into their classes during the designated times each day. If/when we move to a hybrid schedule, the students in Group 1 (Virtual Academy) would log in virtually during their scheduled times, while other students would be in person.
I apologize for this somewhat last minute change, but based on numbers of students expressing interest in the Virtual Academy and the concerns and questions we were receiving from parents and students, we felt that this model better serves our families and allows students to keep pace regardless of the model they chose. Please contact me if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Machell Schwarz
DAHS Principal
