A number of local students received semester honors from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).
DeForest: Georgi Stafslien, Semester Highest Honors; and Ryan Ramminger, Semester High Honors.
Rio: Danielle Bagwell, Semester Honors; and Noah Samuelsen, Semester Highest Honors.
